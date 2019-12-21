A stylelint custom rule to ensure rem instead of px.

If you are using rem (instead of px ) as 1px solution or for other purposes, you should need a stylelint rule to enforce using rem. Thats it.

width : 10px ; border : 1px solid #eee ;

Installation

npm install stylelint- no -px --save-dev

Usage

Add it to your stylelint config

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-no-px" ], "rules" : { "meowtec/no-px" : [ true , { "ignore" : [ "1px" ] }], "meowtec/no-px" : true , } }

Options

ignore value check.

Valid value of Item: propertyName | '1px' | '${propertyName} 1px'

ignore check for functions.

example(1) (the default options)

"meowtec/no-px" : [ true , { "ignore" : [ "1px" ] }],

@padding-base: 20px ; .foo { border-top : 1px solid #ccc ; padding : 10px ; height : 1px ; padding : @padding-base * 2 ; }

"meowtec/no-px" : [ true , { "ignore" : [ "1px" , "font" ], "ignoreFunctions" : [ "rem" ] }],

.foo { border-top : 1px solid #ccc ; height : 1px ; font-size : 24px ; padding : 10px ; width : calc( 100% - 10px ); font-size : rem( 10px ); }

"meowtec/no-px" : [ true , { "ignore" : [ "border 1px" ] }],