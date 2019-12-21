A stylelint custom rule to ensure rem instead of px.
If you are using
rem (instead of
px) as 1px solution or for other purposes, you should need a stylelint rule to enforce using rem. Thats it.
width: 10px; // error
border: 1px solid #eee; // ok
npm install stylelint-no-px --save-dev
Add it to your stylelint config
// .stylelintrc
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-no-px"
],
"rules": {
// ...
"meowtec/no-px": [true, { "ignore": ["1px"] }],
// or just:
"meowtec/no-px": true,
// ...
}
}
ignore value check.
Valid value of Item:
propertyName |
'1px' |
'${propertyName} 1px'
ignore check for functions.
// all 1px is ok
"meowtec/no-px": [true, { "ignore": ["1px"] }],
@padding-base: 20px; // error
.foo {
border-top: 1px solid #ccc; // ok
padding: 10px; // error
height: 1px; // ok
padding: @padding-base * 2;
}
// - all `1px` or `font` is ok
// - rem(Npx) is ok
"meowtec/no-px": [true, { "ignore": ["1px", "font"], "ignoreFunctions": ["rem"] }],
.foo {
border-top: 1px solid #ccc; // ok
height: 1px; // ok
font-size: 24px; // ok
padding: 10px; // error
width: calc(100% - 10px); // error
font-size: rem(10px); // ok
}
// only `border + 1px` is ok
"meowtec/no-px": [true, { "ignore": ["border 1px"] }],
.foo {
border-top: 1px solid #ccc; // ok
height: 1px; // error
}