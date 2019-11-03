Stylelint plugin that disallows colors that are suspiciously close to being identical, using css-colorguard.
npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-no-indistinguishable-colors
Update your Stylelint config with following rules:
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-no-indistinguishable-colors"
],
"rules": {
"plugin/stylelint-no-indistinguishable-colors": true
}
}
Boolean, or an array of options, where the first element is
true, and the second is an options object.
true: Enables the plugin. Defaults to Colorguard's threshold of 3.
false: Disables the plugin.
Corresponds to Colorguard options object.
Hex color codes that you would like to ignore completely.
Number can be between
0 and
100. The default value is
3.
The lower the threshold the more similar the colors have to be to trigger a violation. The higher the threshold, the more violations you will get.
An array of color pairs to ignore.
By default, colorguard will complain if identical colors are represented with different notations. For example,
#000,
#000000,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), and
black. If you want to permit these equivalent notations, set this option to
true.