Stylelint plugin that disallows colors that are suspiciously close to being identical, using css-colorguard.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint- no -indistinguishable-colors

Usage

Update your Stylelint config with following rules:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-no-indistinguishable-colors" ], "rules" : { "plugin/stylelint-no-indistinguishable-colors" : true } }

Options

Boolean, or an array of options, where the first element is true , and the second is an options object.

Boolean option

true : Enables the plugin. Defaults to Colorguard's threshold of 3.

false : Disables the plugin.

Optional secondary options

Corresponds to Colorguard options object.

ignore: Array ['#colorA', '#colorB']

Hex color codes that you would like to ignore completely.

threshold: Number

Number can be between 0 and 100 . The default value is 3 .

The lower the threshold the more similar the colors have to be to trigger a violation. The higher the threshold, the more violations you will get.

whitelist: Array [['#colorA', '#colorB'], ['#colorC', '#colorD']]

An array of color pairs to ignore.

allowEquivalentNotation: Boolean