openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
snb

stylelint-no-browser-hacks

by Filippo Tessarotto
1.2.1 (see all)

Stylelint plugin for stylehacks linting

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stylelint-no-browser-hacks

Build Status Latest version Dependency Status Downloads

A stylelint plugin that disallow browser hacks that are irrelevant to the browsers you are targeting, using stylehacks.

Original rule: stylelint/no-browser-hacks.

Disallow browser hacks that are irrelevant to the browsers you are targeting.

h1 { _color: white; }
/**  ↑
 * Hacks like this */

If you are uncertain what "browser hacks" are, "An Introduction to Browser-Specific Hacks" explains it well.

This rule uses stylehacks to detect the hacks. Then, in the spirit of stylelint, it tells you that you've done something wrong. If instead you would like to automatically remove browser hacks, use stylehacks directly.

stylehacks is only compatible with standard CSS syntax, and does not support nested properties nor custom property sets.

Bugs and feature requests should be reported on the stylehacks issue tracker.

Installation

npm install stylelint-no-browser-hacks

Usage

Add stylelint-no-browser-hacks to your stylelint config plugins array, then add rules you need to the rules list. Note that the rule is namespaced with plugin/.

Like so:

// .stylelintrc
{
    "plugins": [
        "/path/to/stylelint-no-browser-hacks/lib"
    ],
    "rules": {
        // ...
        "plugin/no-browser-hacks": [true, {
            browsers: [
                "last 2 versions",
                "ie >=7"
            ]
        }],
        // ...
    }
}

Options

true

Defaults to the browserslist default, which targets modern browsers.

The following patterns are considered warnings:

a { color/*\**/: pink\9; }

As this hack targets IE7-8.

Optional secondary options

browsers: "browserslist string"

A string interpreted by browserslist that designates precisely which browsers you wish to support. Something like "> 1%, last 2 versions, ie >= 8". For details about the syntax (which is the same as when using Autoprefixer, by the way), please read the browserslist documentation.

If you set browsers: [ "last 2 versions", "ie >=7" ] the hack above is allowed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial