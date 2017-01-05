openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sl

stylelint-loader

by Adrian Hall
6.2.0 (see all)

A Webpack Loader for linting SASS, SCSS, CSS and other style sheets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

245

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Use postcss-loader instead

Readme

DEPRECATION NOTICE

This package is now deprecated. Do not use. Replace your packages with postcss-loader or [webpack-stylelint-loader] instead.

Recursively Linting with Stylelint

Stylelint does not do a good job of handling imported files, and stylelint-loader is a wrapper around stylelint, so it inherits all the bugs and issues of stylelint. You can use the stylelint-webpack-plugin to recursively lint all your stylesheets. See the stylelint-webpack-plugin for more details (and thanks to @vieron for providing the plugin).

I'm likely to be shutting down stylelint-loader in preference to the stylelint-webpack-plugin in the future.

Contributing

I am no longer accepting contributions as this package is deprecated.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial