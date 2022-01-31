Stylelint rule for preventing the use of low performance animation and transition properties.

This is a fork of stylelint-performance-animation stylelint plugin. It uses a blacklist for harmful properties instead of a whitelist, which makes it easy to avoid false positives and allows you to specify which type of properties to warn for ( layout / paint ).

Install

npm install stylelint-high-performance-animation --save-dev

or

yarn add stylelint-high-performance-animation --dev

Usage

Add this config to your .stylelintrc or stylelint config inside package.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-high-performance-animation" ], "rules" : { "plugin/no-low-performance-animation-properties" : true } }

Details

div { transition : margin 350ms ease-in; }

@ keyframes myAnimation { 50% { top : 5px ; } }

For more information read article By Paul Lewis and Paul Irish

Options

true

The following pattern is considered warning:

div { transition : margin-left 350ms ease-in; }

The following pattern is not considered warning:

div { transition : transform 350ms ease-in; }

Optional secondary options

Makes the rule not warn for properties that cause paint and only warn for properties that cause layout .

Given:

{ ignoreProperties: ['color', 'background-color'] }

The following pattern is considered warning:

div { transition-property : color, margin; }

The following pattern is not considered warning:

div { transition-property : color, opacity, background-color; }

Dependencies

This plugin has only stylelint as a dependency.

License

MIT