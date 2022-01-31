openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
shp

stylelint-high-performance-animation

by Krister Kari
1.6.0 (see all)

Stylelint rule for preventing the use of low performance animation and transition properties.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stylelint-high-performance-animation

NPM version Build Status Downloads per month contributions welcome

Stylelint rule for preventing the use of low performance animation and transition properties.

This is a fork of stylelint-performance-animation stylelint plugin. It uses a blacklist for harmful properties instead of a whitelist, which makes it easy to avoid false positives and allows you to specify which type of properties to warn for (layout/paint).

Install

npm install stylelint-high-performance-animation --save-dev

or

yarn add stylelint-high-performance-animation --dev

Usage

Add this config to your .stylelintrc or stylelint config inside package.json:

{
  "plugins": ["stylelint-high-performance-animation"],
  "rules": {
    "plugin/no-low-performance-animation-properties": true
  }
}

Details

div {
  transition: margin 350ms ease-in;
}
/**           ^^^^^^
 * You should not use low performance animation properties */

@keyframes myAnimation {
  50% {
    top: 5px;
  }
}
/** ^^^^^^
 * You should not use low performance animation properties */

For more information read article By Paul Lewis and Paul Irish

Options

true

The following pattern is considered warning:

div {
  transition: margin-left 350ms ease-in;
}

The following pattern is not considered warning:

div {
  transition: transform 350ms ease-in;
}

Optional secondary options

ignore: "paint-properties"

Makes the rule not warn for properties that cause paint and only warn for properties that cause layout.

ignoreProperties: [string]

Given:

{ ignoreProperties: ['color', 'background-color'] }

The following pattern is considered warning:

div {
  transition-property: color, margin;
}

The following pattern is not considered warning:

div {
  transition-property: color, opacity, background-color;
}

Dependencies

This plugin has only stylelint as a dependency.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial