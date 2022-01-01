A pretty formatter for Stylelint

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev stylelint-formatter-pretty

Using yarn:

yarn add stylelint-formatter-pretty --dev

Usage

Stylelint CLI

stylelint file.css --custom-formatter=node_modules/stylelint-formatter-pretty

import stylelintFormatter from 'stylelint-formatter-pretty' ; grunt.initConfig({ stylelint : { options : { formatter : stylelintFormatter }, all : [ 'css/**/*.css' ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-stylelint' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'stylelint' ]);

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import stylelint from 'gulp-stylelint' ; import stylelintFormatter from 'stylelint-formatter-pretty' ; gulp.task( 'lint' , () => gulp.src( 'file.css' ) .pipe(stylelint({ reporters : [ { formatter : stylelintFormatter, console : true } ] })); );

import styleLintPlugin from 'stylelint-webpack-plugin' ; import stylelintFormatter from 'stylelint-formatter-pretty' ; module .exports = { plugins : [ new styleLintPlugin({ formatter : stylelintFormatter }), ], }

Tip

In iTerm, Cmd +Click the filename header to open the file in your editor.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus, Marc Görtz