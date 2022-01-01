openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sfp

stylelint-formatter-pretty

by Marc Görtz
3.0.1 (see all)

A pretty Stylelint formatter.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.6K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stylelint-formatter-pretty

A pretty formatter for Stylelint

Update Status for Dependencies Update Status for Dev Dependencies Tests Coverage Status Snyk Vulnerabilities for GitHub Repo Install size XO code style MIT license

Screenshot

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev stylelint-formatter-pretty

Using yarn:

yarn add stylelint-formatter-pretty --dev

Usage

Stylelint CLI

stylelint file.css --custom-formatter=node_modules/stylelint-formatter-pretty

grunt-stylelint

import stylelintFormatter from 'stylelint-formatter-pretty';

grunt.initConfig({
  stylelint: {
    options: {
      formatter: stylelintFormatter
    },
    all: ['css/**/*.css']
  }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-stylelint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['stylelint']);

gulp-stylelint

import gulp from 'gulp';
import stylelint from 'gulp-stylelint';
import stylelintFormatter from 'stylelint-formatter-pretty';

gulp.task('lint', () =>
  gulp.src('file.css')
    .pipe(stylelint({
      reporters: [ {
        formatter: stylelintFormatter,
        console: true
      } ]
    }));
);

Webpack

import styleLintPlugin from 'stylelint-webpack-plugin';
import stylelintFormatter from 'stylelint-formatter-pretty';

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new styleLintPlugin({
      formatter: stylelintFormatter
    }),
  ],
  // ...
}

Tip

In iTerm, Cmd+Click the filename header to open the file in your editor.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus, Marc Görtz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial