Find stylelint rules that are not configured in your stylelint config.
Inspired by eslint-find-rules
Install as a dev dependency of your project:
yarn add -D stylelint-find-rules
Or with
npm
npm i -D stylelint-find-rules
This package requires
stylelint to be already installed in the project, as it will search for
available rules from that package.
{
...
"scripts": {
"stylelint-find-unused-rules": "stylelint-find-rules"
}
...
}
Using
npx:
npx stylelint-find-rules
Or the old way:
./node_modules/.bin/stylelint-find-rules
stylelint-find-rules [options]
General:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
--config Optional, path to a custom config file (passed to cosmiconfig)
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-u, --unused Find available rules that are not configured
To disable, set to false or use --no-u [boolean] [default: true]
-d, --deprecated Find deprecated configured rules
To disable, set to false or use --no-d [boolean] [default: true]
-i, --invalid Find configured rules that are no longer available
To disable, set to false or use --no-i [boolean] [default: true]
-c, --current Find all currently configured rules [boolean]
-a, --available Find all available stylelint rules [boolean]
Examples:
stylelint-find-rules
stylelint-find-rules --no-d --no-i
stylelint-find-rules --config path/to/custom.config.js
Just like stylelint, this package uses cosmiconfig to find your config data, so if stylelint works for you, this should too.
./node_modules/.bin/stylelint-find-rules --config my-custom-config.js
extends?
The rules of
extends are added to the list of configured rules, thus, if a rule is covered in an
extend config, it will not show up in the
unused results.
See the CONTRIBUTING document.