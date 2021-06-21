openbase logo
sfr

stylelint-find-rules

by Alex Ilyaev
2.2.0 (see all)

Find stylelint rules that are not configured in your stylelint config.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

stylelint-find-rules

Build Status version MIT License codebeat badge PRs Welcome styled with prettier

Find stylelint rules that are not configured in your stylelint config.

Inspired by eslint-find-rules

Example Output

Example

Installation

Install as a dev dependency of your project:

yarn add -D stylelint-find-rules

Or with npm

npm i -D stylelint-find-rules

Usage

This package requires stylelint to be already installed in the project, as it will search for available rules from that package.

npm script

{
  ...
  "scripts": {
    "stylelint-find-unused-rules": "stylelint-find-rules"
  }
  ...
}

Command line

Using npx:

npx stylelint-find-rules

Or the old way:

./node_modules/.bin/stylelint-find-rules

Options

stylelint-find-rules [options]

General:
  -h, --help  Show help                                                                    [boolean]
  --config    Optional, path to a custom config file (passed to cosmiconfig)

Options:
  --version         Show version number                                                    [boolean]
  -u, --unused      Find available rules that are not configured
                    To disable, set to false or use --no-u                 [boolean] [default: true]
  -d, --deprecated  Find deprecated configured rules
                    To disable, set to false or use --no-d                 [boolean] [default: true]
  -i, --invalid     Find configured rules that are no longer available
                    To disable, set to false or use --no-i                 [boolean] [default: true]
  -c, --current     Find all currently configured rules                                    [boolean]
  -a, --available   Find all available stylelint rules                                     [boolean]

Examples:
  stylelint-find-rules
  stylelint-find-rules --no-d --no-i
  stylelint-find-rules --config path/to/custom.config.js

Supported configs

Just like stylelint, this package uses cosmiconfig to find your config data, so if stylelint works for you, this should too.

Custom config file

./node_modules/.bin/stylelint-find-rules --config my-custom-config.js

How does it handle extends?

The rules of extends are added to the list of configured rules, thus, if a rule is covered in an extend config, it will not show up in the unused results.

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING document.

