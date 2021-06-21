Find stylelint rules that are not configured in your stylelint config.

Inspired by eslint-find-rules

Example Output

Installation

Install as a dev dependency of your project:

yarn add -D stylelint-find-rules

Or with npm

npm i -D stylelint-find-rules

Usage

This package requires stylelint to be already installed in the project, as it will search for available rules from that package.

npm script

{ ... "scripts" : { "stylelint-find-unused-rules" : "stylelint-find-rules" } ... }

Command line

Using npx :

npx stylelint-find-rules

Or the old way:

./node_modules/.bin/stylelint-find-rules

Options

stylelint-find-rules [options] General: -h, --help Show help [boolean] --config Optional, path to a custom config file (passed to cosmiconfig) Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -u, --unused Find available rules that are not configured To disable, set to false or use --no-u [boolean] [default: true] -d, --deprecated Find deprecated configured rules To disable, set to false or use --no-d [boolean] [default: true] -i, --invalid Find configured rules that are no longer available To disable, set to false or use --no-i [boolean] [default: true] -c, --current Find all currently configured rules [boolean] -a, --available Find all available stylelint rules [boolean] Examples: stylelint-find-rules stylelint-find-rules --no-d --no-i stylelint-find-rules --config path/to/custom.config.js

Supported configs

Just like stylelint, this package uses cosmiconfig to find your config data, so if stylelint works for you, this should too.

Custom config file

./node_modules/.bin/stylelint-find-rules --config my-custom-config.js

How does it handle extends ?

The rules of extends are added to the list of configured rules, thus, if a rule is covered in an extend config, it will not show up in the unused results.

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING document.