⚠️ This project is not actively maintained. Please use stylelint-declaration-strict-value ⚠️

A stylelint plugin that check the use of scss, less or custom css variable on declaration. Either used with '$', map-get(), '@' or 'var(--var-name)'.

Installation

npm install stylelint-declaration-use-variable

Be warned: v0.2.0+ is only compatible with stylelint v3+. For earlier version of stylelint, use earlier versions of this.

Usage

Add it to your stylelint config plugins array, then add "declaration-use-variable" to your rules, specifying the property for which you want to check the usage of variable.

Like so:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-declaration-use-variable" ], "rules" : { "sh-waqar/declaration-use-variable" : "color" , } }

Multiple properties

Multiple properties can be watched by passing them inside array. Regex can also be used inside arrays.

"rules" : { "sh-waqar/declaration-use-variable" : [[ "/color/" , "z-index" , "font-size" ]], }

Regex support

Passing a regex will watch the variable usage for all matching properties. This rule will match all CSS properties while ignoring Sass and Less variables.

"rules" : { "sh-waqar/declaration-use-variable" : "/color/" , }

Options

Passing ignoreValues option, you can accept values which are exact same string or matched by Regex

"rules" : { "sh-waqar/declaration-use-variable" : [[ "/color/" , "font-size" , { ignoreValues : [ "transparent" , "inherit" , "/regexForspecialFunc/" ] }]], }

Details

Preprocessers like scss, less uses variables to make the code clean, maintainable and reusable. But since developers are lazy they might get a chance to miss the use of variables in styling code and that kinda sucks.

$some-cool-color : #efefef ; .foo { display : inline-block; text-align : center; color : #efefef ; }

Supported scss variables

Scss variables using '$' notation and map-get are supported

$some-cool-color : #efefef ; $some-integer : 123 ; $some-pixels : 4px ; color : $some-cool-color ; $cool-colors : ( blue: #3ea1ec , red: #eb5745 , ); color : map-get( $cool-colors , blue);

Supported color functions

If you plan to level-up the usage of your variables by the usage of fancy color-functions - you can!

Instead of a direct variable usage like this:

$white : #fff ; .foo { color : $white ; }

You could also do things like:

.foo { color : color( $white shade( 10% )); }

This will still be seen as a valid code by the plugin. As a side-note, it doesn't matter what kind of variable-syntax you are using in the color function itself - if the line starts with color( then it is seen as valid.