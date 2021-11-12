Original rule: stylelint/declaration-block-no-ignored-properties.

Disallow property values that are ignored due to another property value in the same rule.

a { display : inline; width : 100px ; }

Certain property value pairs rule out other property value pairs, causing them to be ignored by the browser. For example, when an element has display: inline, any further declarations about width, height and margin-top properties will be ignored. Sometimes this is confusing: maybe you forgot that your margin-top will have no effect because the element has display: inline, so you spend a while struggling to figure out what you've done wrong. This rule protects against that confusion by ensuring that within a single rule you don't use property values that are ruled out by other property values in that same rule.

The rule complains when it finds:

display: inline used with width , height , margin , margin-top , margin-bottom , overflow (and all variants).

used with , , , , , (and all variants). display: list-item used with vertical-align .

used with . display: block used with vertical-align .

used with . display: flex used with vertical-align .

used with . display: table used with vertical-align .

used with . display: table-* (except table-caption ) used with margin .

(except ) used with . display: table-* (except table-cell ) used with padding .

(except ) used with . display: table-* (except table-cell ) used with vertical-align .

(except ) used with . display: table-(row|row-group) used with width , min-width or max-width .

used with , or . display: table-(column|column-group) used with height , min-height or max-height .

used with , or . float: left and float: right used with vertical-align .

and used with . position: static used with top , right , bottom , left or z-index .

used with , , , or . position: absolute used with float , clear or vertical-align .

used with , or . position: fixed used with float , clear or vertical-align .

used with , or . list-style-type: none used with list-style-image .

used with . overflow: visible used with resize .

Installation

npm install stylelint-declaration-block- no -ignored-properties --save-dev

Usage

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-declaration-block-no-ignored-properties" ], "rules" : { "plugin/declaration-block-no-ignored-properties" : true , } }

Options

true

The following patterns are considered violations:

a { display : inline; width : 100px ; }

display: inline causes width to be ignored.

a { display : inline; height : 100px ; }

display: inline causes height to be ignored.

a { display : inline; margin : 10px ; }

display: inline causes margin to be ignored.

a { display : block; vertical-align : baseline; }

display: block causes vertical-align to be ignored.

a { display : flex; vertical-align : baseline; }

display: flex causes vertical-align to be ignored.

a { position : absolute; vertical-align : baseline; }

position: absolute causes vertical-align to be ignored.

a { float : left; vertical-align : baseline; }

float: left causes vertical-align to be ignored.

The following patterns are not considered violations:

a { display : inline; margin-left : 10px ; }

a { display : inline; margin-right : 10px ; }

a { display : inline; padding : 10px ; }

a { display : inline-block; width : 100px ; }

Although display: inline causes width to be ignored, inline-block works with width .

a { display : table-cell; vertical-align : baseline; }

Although display: block causes vertical-align to be ignored, table-cell works with vertical-align .

a { position : relative; vertical-align : baseline; }