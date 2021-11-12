Original rule: stylelint/declaration-block-no-ignored-properties.
Disallow property values that are ignored due to another property value in the same rule.
a { display: inline; width: 100px; }
/** ↑
* This property */
Certain property value pairs rule out other property value pairs, causing them to be ignored by the browser. For example, when an element has display: inline, any further declarations about width, height and margin-top properties will be ignored. Sometimes this is confusing: maybe you forgot that your margin-top will have no effect because the element has display: inline, so you spend a while struggling to figure out what you've done wrong. This rule protects against that confusion by ensuring that within a single rule you don't use property values that are ruled out by other property values in that same rule.
The rule complains when it finds:
display: inline used with
width,
height,
margin,
margin-top,
margin-bottom,
overflow (and all variants).
display: list-item used with
vertical-align.
display: block used with
vertical-align.
display: flex used with
vertical-align.
display: table used with
vertical-align.
display: table-* (except
table-caption) used with
margin.
display: table-* (except
table-cell) used with
padding.
display: table-* (except
table-cell) used with
vertical-align.
display: table-(row|row-group) used with
width,
min-width or
max-width.
display: table-(column|column-group) used with
height,
min-height or
max-height.
float: left and
float: right used with
vertical-align.
position: static used with
top,
right,
bottom,
left or
z-index.
position: absolute used with
float,
clear or
vertical-align.
position: fixed used with
float,
clear or
vertical-align.
list-style-type: none used with
list-style-image.
overflow: visible used with
resize.
npm install stylelint-declaration-block-no-ignored-properties --save-dev
// .stylelintrc
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-declaration-block-no-ignored-properties"
],
"rules": {
"plugin/declaration-block-no-ignored-properties": true,
}
}
true
The following patterns are considered violations:
a { display: inline; width: 100px; }
display: inline causes
width to be ignored.
a { display: inline; height: 100px; }
display: inline causes
height to be ignored.
a { display: inline; margin: 10px; }
display: inline causes
margin to be ignored.
a { display: block; vertical-align: baseline; }
display: block causes
vertical-align to be ignored.
a { display: flex; vertical-align: baseline; }
display: flex causes
vertical-align to be ignored.
a { position: absolute; vertical-align: baseline; }
position: absolute causes
vertical-align to be ignored.
a { float: left; vertical-align: baseline; }
float: left causes
vertical-align to be ignored.
The following patterns are not considered violations:
a { display: inline; margin-left: 10px; }
a { display: inline; margin-right: 10px; }
a { display: inline; padding: 10px; }
a { display: inline-block; width: 100px; }
Although
display: inline causes
width to be ignored,
inline-block works with
width.
a { display: table-cell; vertical-align: baseline; }
Although
display: block causes
vertical-align to be ignored,
table-cell works with
vertical-align.
a { position: relative; vertical-align: baseline; }
Although
position: absolute causes
vertical-align to be ignored,
relative works with
vertical-align.