A stylelint plugin based on csstree to examinate CSS syntax. It examinates at-rules and declaration values to match W3C specs and browsers extensions. It might be extended in future to validate other parts of CSS.

⚠️ Warning ⚠️: The plugin is designed to validate CSS syntax only. However stylelint may be configured to use for other syntaxes like Less or Sass. In this case, the plugin avoids examination of expressions containing non-standard syntax, but you need specify which preprocessor is used with the syntaxExtensions option.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Setup plugin in stylelint config:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : true } }

Options

syntaxExtensions

Type: Array<'sass' | 'less'> or false

Default: false

Since the plugin focuses on CSS syntax validation it warns on a syntax which is introducing by preprocessors like Less or Sass. The syntaxExtensions option allows to specify that some preprocessor's syntaxes are used for styles so the plugin may avoid warnings when met such a syntax.

By default the plugin exams styles as pure CSS. To specify that a preprocessor's syntax is used, you must specify an array with the names of these extensions. Currently supported:

sass – declaration values with Sass syntax will be ignored as well as custom at-rules introduced by Saas (e.g. @if , @else , @mixin etc). For now Sass at-rules are allowed with any prelude, but it might be replaced for real syntax definitions in future releases

– declaration values with Sass syntax will be ignored as well as custom at-rules introduced by Saas (e.g. , , etc). For now Sass at-rules are allowed with any prelude, but it might be replaced for real syntax definitions in future releases less – declaration values with Sass syntax will be ignored as well as @plugin at-rule introduced by Less

Using both syntax extensions is also possible:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "syntaxExtensions" : [ "sass" , "less" ] } } }

atrules

Type: Object , false or null

Default: null

Using false value for the option disables at-rule validation.

Otherwise the option is using for extending or altering at-rules syntax dictionary. An atrule definition consists of prelude and descriptors , both are optional. A prelude is a single expression that comes after at-rule name. A descriptors is a dictionary like properties option but for a specific at-rule. CSS Value Definition Syntax is used to define value's syntax. If a definition starts with | it is adding to existing definition value if any. See CSS syntax reference for default definitions.

The following example defines new atrule @example with a prelude and two descriptors (a descriptor is the same as a declaration but with no !important allowed):

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "atrules" : { "example" : { "prelude" : "<custom-ident>" , "descriptors" : { "foo" : "<number>" , "bar" : "<color>" } } } } } }

properties

Type: Object or null

Default: null

An option for extending or altering properties syntax dictionary. CSS Value Definition Syntax is used to define value's syntax. If a definition starts with | it is adding to existing definition value if any. See CSS syntax reference for default definitions.

The following example extends width and defines size properties:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "properties" : { "width" : "| new-keyword | custom-function(<length>, <percentage>)" , "size" : "<length-percentage>" } } } }

Using <any-value> for a property definition is an alternative for ignoreProperties option.

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "properties" : { "my-custom-property" : "<any-value>" } } } }

types

Type: Object or null

Default: null

An option for extending or altering types syntax dictionary. Types are something like a preset which allow reuse a definition across other definitions. CSS Value Definition Syntax is used to define value's syntax. If a definition starts with | it is adding to existing definition value if any. See CSS syntax reference for default definitions.

The following example defines a new functional type my-fn() and extends color type:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "properties" : { "some-property" : "<my-fn()>" }, "types" : { "color" : "| darken(<color>, [ <percentage> | <number [0, 1]> ])" , "my-fn()" : "my-fn( <length-percentage> )" } } } }

ignore

Works the same as ignoreProperties but deprecated, use ignoreProperties instead.

ignoreAtrules

Type: Array<string> or false

Default: false

Defines a list of at-rules names that should be ignored by the plugin. Ignorance for an at-rule means no validation for its name, prelude or descriptors. The names provided are used for full case-insensitive matching, i.e. a vendor prefix is mandatory and prefixed names should be provided as well if you need to ignore them.

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "ignoreAtrules" : [ "custom-at-rule" , "-webkit-keyframes" ] } } }

ignoreProperties

Type: Array<string> or false

Default: false

Defines a list of property names that should be ignored by the plugin. The names provided are used for full case-insensitive matching, i.e. a vendor prefix is mandatory and prefixed names should be provided as well if you need to ignore them.

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "ignoreProperties" : [ "composes" , "mask" , "-webkit-mask" ] } } }

In this example, plugin will not test declarations with a property name composes , mask or -webkit-mask , i.e. no warnings for these declarations would be raised.

ignoreValue

Type: RegExp or false

Default: false

Defines a pattern for values that should be ignored by the validator.

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-csstree-validator" ], "rules" : { "csstree/validator" : { "ignoreValue" : "^pattern$" } } }

For this example, the plugin will not report warnings for values which is matched the given pattern. However, warnings will still be reported for unknown properties.

License

MIT