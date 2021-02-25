WordPress shareable config for stylelint.
Configuration rules to ensure your CSS is compliant with the WordPress CSS Coding Standards.
stylelint-config-wordpress extends
stylelint-config-recommended
$ npm install stylelint-config-wordpress --save-dev
If you've installed
stylelint-config-wordpress locally within your project, just set your
stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-wordpress"
}
If you've globally installed
stylelint-config-wordpress using the
-g flag, then you'll need to use the absolute path to
stylelint-config-wordpress in your config:
{
"extends": "/absolute/path/to/stylelint-config-wordpress"
}
In addition to the default preset, there is also a SCSS preset. This preset extends both
stylelint-config-wordpress and
stylelint-config-recommended-scss.
{
"extends": [
"stylelint-config-wordpress/scss"
]
}
Simply add a
"rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.
For example, to change the
indentation to four spaces and turn off the
number-leading-zero rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-wordpress",
"rules": {
"indentation": 4,
"number-leading-zero": null
}
}