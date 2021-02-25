⚠️ This package has been deprecated, please use @wordpress/stylelint-config or @wordpress/scripts ⚠️

WordPress shareable config for stylelint.

Configuration rules to ensure your CSS is compliant with the WordPress CSS Coding Standards.

Table of Contents

Installation

$ npm install stylelint-config-wordpress --save-dev

Usage

If you've installed stylelint-config-wordpress locally within your project, just set your stylelint config to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-wordpress" }

If you've globally installed stylelint-config-wordpress using the -g flag, then you'll need to use the absolute path to stylelint-config-wordpress in your config:

{ "extends" : "/absolute/path/to/stylelint-config-wordpress" }

Presets

In addition to the default preset, there is also a SCSS preset. This preset extends both stylelint-config-wordpress and stylelint-config-recommended-scss .

SCSS

{ "extends" : [ "stylelint-config-wordpress/scss" ] }

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.

For example, to change the indentation to four spaces and turn off the number-leading-zero rule: