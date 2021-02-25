openbase logo
stylelint-config-wordpress

by WordPress-Coding-Standards
17.0.0 (see all)

WordPress shareable config for stylelint Note: Migrating to Gutenberg repo:

Readme

⚠️ This package has been deprecated, please use @wordpress/stylelint-config or @wordpress/scripts ⚠️

stylelint-config-wordpress

WordPress shareable config for stylelint.

Configuration rules to ensure your CSS is compliant with the WordPress CSS Coding Standards.

Table of Contents

Installation

$ npm install stylelint-config-wordpress --save-dev

Usage

If you've installed stylelint-config-wordpress locally within your project, just set your stylelint config to:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-wordpress"
}

If you've globally installed stylelint-config-wordpress using the -g flag, then you'll need to use the absolute path to stylelint-config-wordpress in your config:

{
  "extends": "/absolute/path/to/stylelint-config-wordpress"
}

Presets

In addition to the default preset, there is also a SCSS preset. This preset extends both stylelint-config-wordpress and stylelint-config-recommended-scss.

SCSS

{
  "extends": [
    "stylelint-config-wordpress/scss"
  ]
}

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.

For example, to change the indentation to four spaces and turn off the number-leading-zero rule:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-wordpress",
  "rules": {
    "indentation": 4,
    "number-leading-zero": null
  }
}

Changelog

License

