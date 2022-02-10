Wikimedia CSS Coding Standards shareable config for stylelint

Configuration rules to ensure your CSS is compliant with the Wikimedia CSS Coding Standards.

Installation

npm install -D stylelint-config-wikimedia

Usage

Set your stylelint config file, .stylelintrc.json , to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-wikimedia" }

If you would also like to enable rules to disallow CSS which is unsupported by modern browsers Grade A or basic supported browsers Grade C browsers, you can use the following configurations instead:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-modern" }

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-basic" }

Extend or override the configuration

Add a "rules" object to your config file, and add your overrides or additional rules there, for example:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-basic" , "rules" : { "max-empty-lines" : null } }

Changelog

You can read the changelog for release versions.

License

This is available under the MIT License.