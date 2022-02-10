openbase logo
stylelint-config-wikimedia

by wikimedia
0.12.1 (see all)

CSS/LESS Stylelint configuration according to CSS style guide for Wikimedia.

Overview

Readme

stylelint-config-wikimedia

NPM version

Wikimedia CSS Coding Standards shareable config for stylelint

Configuration rules to ensure your CSS is compliant with the Wikimedia CSS Coding Standards.

Installation

$ npm install -D stylelint-config-wikimedia

Usage

Set your stylelint config file, .stylelintrc.json, to:

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia"
}

If you would also like to enable rules to disallow CSS which is unsupported by modern browsers Grade A or basic supported browsers Grade C browsers, you can use the following configurations instead:

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-modern"
}

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-basic"
}

Extend or override the configuration

Add a "rules" object to your config file, and add your overrides or additional rules there, for example:

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-basic",
    "rules": {
        "max-empty-lines": null
    }
}

Changelog

You can read the changelog for release versions.

License

This is available under the MIT License.

