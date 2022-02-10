Wikimedia CSS Coding Standards shareable config for stylelint
Configuration rules to ensure your CSS is compliant with the Wikimedia CSS Coding Standards.
$ npm install -D stylelint-config-wikimedia
Set your
stylelint config file,
.stylelintrc.json, to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia"
}
If you would also like to enable rules to disallow CSS which is unsupported by modern browsers Grade A or basic supported browsers Grade C browsers, you can use the following configurations instead:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-modern"
}
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-basic"
}
Add a
"rules" object to your config file, and add your overrides or additional rules there, for example:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-wikimedia/support-basic",
"rules": {
"max-empty-lines": null
}
}
You can read the changelog for release versions.
This is available under the MIT License.