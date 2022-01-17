openbase logo
stylelint-config-suitcss

by suitcss
17.0.0

SUIT CSS config for stylelint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stylelint-config-suitcss

NPM version Build Status

SUIT CSS shareable config for stylelint.

Configuration rules to ensure your CSS code is compliant with SUIT CSS's code style.

Installation

$ npm install stylelint-config-suitcss

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-suitcss"
}

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.

For example, to change the indentation to tabs and turn off the number-leading-zero rule:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-suitcss",
  "rules": {
    "indentation": "tab",
    "number-leading-zero": null
  }
}

Changelog

License

