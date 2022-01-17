SUIT CSS shareable config for stylelint.

Configuration rules to ensure your CSS code is compliant with SUIT CSS's code style.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-suitcss

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-suitcss" }

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.

For example, to change the indentation to tabs and turn off the number-leading-zero rule: