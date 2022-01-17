SUIT CSS shareable config for stylelint.
Configuration rules to ensure your CSS code is compliant with SUIT CSS's code style.
$ npm install stylelint-config-suitcss
Set your stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-suitcss"
}
Simply add a
"rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.
For example, to change the
indentation to tabs and turn off the
number-leading-zero rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-suitcss",
"rules": {
"indentation": "tab",
"number-leading-zero": null
}
}