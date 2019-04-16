openbase logo
stylelint-config-styled-components

by styled-components
0.1.1 (see all)

The shareable stylelint config for stylelint-processor-styled-components

Popularity

Downloads/wk

393K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stylelint-config-styled-components

The shareable stylelint config for stylelint-processor-styled-components

If you're having problems with stylelint and styled-components, please submit an issue over at the stylelint processor!

Why

When using stylelint-processor-styled-components a couple of stylelint rules throw errors that you cannot prevent. Like 'no-empty-source' or 'no-missing-end-of-source-newline'.

This shareable config will automatically disable rules that cause unresolvable conflicts. Besides those rules vendor prefixed properties and values will throw an error since styled-components automatically generates vendor prefixes for your css. Note that if you want to change any of these rules you can always override them in your stylelint config.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-styled-components --save-dev

Documentation

The documentation for this config lives on the styled-components website!

License

MIT

