The shareable stylelint config for stylelint-processor-styled-components

If you're having problems with stylelint and styled-components, please submit an issue over at the stylelint processor!

Why

When using stylelint-processor-styled-components a couple of stylelint rules throw errors that you cannot prevent. Like 'no-empty-source' or 'no-missing-end-of-source-newline'.

This shareable config will automatically disable rules that cause unresolvable conflicts. Besides those rules vendor prefixed properties and values will throw an error since styled-components automatically generates vendor prefixes for your css. Note that if you want to change any of these rules you can always override them in your stylelint config.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-styled-components --save-dev

License

MIT