The standard shareable SCSS config for Stylelint.
This config:
stylelint-config-standard shared config and configures its rules for SCSS
stylelint-config-recommended-scss shared config
To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.
npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-standard-scss
Set your
stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-standard-scss"
}
Simply add a
"rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.
For example, to turn off the
scss/dollar-variable-pattern rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-standard-scss",
"rules": {
"scss/dollar-variable-pattern": null
}
}