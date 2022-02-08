openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stylelint-config-standard

by stylelint
24.0.0 (see all)

The standard shareable config for Stylelint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

stylelint-config-standard

NPM version Build Status

The standard shareable config for Stylelint.

Extends stylelint-config-recommended.

Turns on additional rules to enforce common conventions found in the specifications and in a handful of CSS styleguides, including: The Idiomatic CSS Principles, Google's CSS Style Guide, Airbnb's Styleguide, and @mdo's Code Guide.

It favours flexibility over strictness for things like multi-line lists and single-line rulesets.

To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.

Example

@import url("x.css");
@import url("y.css");

/**
 * Multi-line comment
 */

:root {
  --brand-red: hsl(5deg 10% 40%);
}

.selector-1,
.selector-2,
.selector-3[type="text"] {
  background: linear-gradient(#fff, rgb(0 0 0 / 80%));
  box-sizing: border-box;
  display: block;
  color: var(--brand-red);
}

.selector-a,
.selector-b:not(:first-child) {
  padding: 10px !important;
  top: calc(100% - 2rem);
}

.selector-x { width: 10%; }
.selector-y { width: 20%; }
.selector-z { width: 30%; }

/* Single-line comment */

@media (width >= 60em) {
  .selector {
    /* Flush to parent comment */
    transform: translate(1, 1) scale(3);
  }
}

@media (orientation: portrait), projection and (color) {
  .selector-i + .selector-ii {
    background: hsl(20deg 25% 33%);
    font-family: Helvetica, "Arial Black", sans-serif;
  }
}

/* Flush single line comment */
@media
  screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi),
  screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx) {
  .selector {
    animation: 3s none fade-in;
    background-image:
      repeating-linear-gradient(
        -45deg,
        transparent,
        #fff 25px,
        rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 50px
      );
    margin: 10px;
    margin-bottom: 5px;
    box-shadow:
      0 1px 1px #000,
      0 1px 0 #fff,
      2px 2px 1px 1px #ccc inset;
    height: 10rem;
  }

  /* Flush nested single line comment */
  .selector::after {
    content: "→";
    background-image: url("x.svg");
  }
}

@keyframes fade-in {
  from { opacity: 0; }
  to { opacity: 1; }
}

Note: the config is tested against this example, as such the example contains plenty of CSS syntax, formatting and features.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-standard --save-dev

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-standard"
}

Extending the config

Add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

You can turn off rules by setting its value to null. For example:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-standard",
  "rules": {
    "selector-class-pattern": null
  }
}

Or lower the severity of a rule to a warning using the severity secondary option. For example:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-standard",
  "rules": {
    "property-no-vendor-prefix": [
      true,
      {
        "severity": "warning"
      }
    ]
  }
}

A more complete example, to change the at-rule-no-unknown rule to use its ignoreAtRules option, change the indentation to tabs, turn off the number-leading-zero rule, set the severity of the number-max-precision rule to warning, and add the unit-allowed-list rule:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-standard",
  "rules": {
    "at-rule-no-unknown": [
      true,
      {
        "ignoreAtRules": ["--my-at-rule"]
      }
    ],
    "indentation": "tab",
    "number-leading-zero": null,
    "number-max-precision": [
      4,
      {
        "severity": "warning"
      }
    ],
    "unit-allowed-list": ["em", "rem", "s"]
  }
}

Suggested additions

stylelint-config-standard is a great foundation for your own config. You can extend it to create a tailored and much stricter config:

Changelog

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vladimir ChuprazovSofia33 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial