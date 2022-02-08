The standard shareable config for Stylelint.
Extends
stylelint-config-recommended.
Turns on additional rules to enforce common conventions found in the specifications and in a handful of CSS styleguides, including: The Idiomatic CSS Principles, Google's CSS Style Guide, Airbnb's Styleguide, and @mdo's Code Guide.
It favours flexibility over strictness for things like multi-line lists and single-line rulesets.
To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.
@import url("x.css");
@import url("y.css");
/**
* Multi-line comment
*/
:root {
--brand-red: hsl(5deg 10% 40%);
}
.selector-1,
.selector-2,
.selector-3[type="text"] {
background: linear-gradient(#fff, rgb(0 0 0 / 80%));
box-sizing: border-box;
display: block;
color: var(--brand-red);
}
.selector-a,
.selector-b:not(:first-child) {
padding: 10px !important;
top: calc(100% - 2rem);
}
.selector-x { width: 10%; }
.selector-y { width: 20%; }
.selector-z { width: 30%; }
/* Single-line comment */
@media (width >= 60em) {
.selector {
/* Flush to parent comment */
transform: translate(1, 1) scale(3);
}
}
@media (orientation: portrait), projection and (color) {
.selector-i + .selector-ii {
background: hsl(20deg 25% 33%);
font-family: Helvetica, "Arial Black", sans-serif;
}
}
/* Flush single line comment */
@media
screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi),
screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx) {
.selector {
animation: 3s none fade-in;
background-image:
repeating-linear-gradient(
-45deg,
transparent,
#fff 25px,
rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 50px
);
margin: 10px;
margin-bottom: 5px;
box-shadow:
0 1px 1px #000,
0 1px 0 #fff,
2px 2px 1px 1px #ccc inset;
height: 10rem;
}
/* Flush nested single line comment */
.selector::after {
content: "→";
background-image: url("x.svg");
}
}
@keyframes fade-in {
from { opacity: 0; }
to { opacity: 1; }
}
Note: the config is tested against this example, as such the example contains plenty of CSS syntax, formatting and features.
npm install stylelint-config-standard --save-dev
Set your stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-standard"
}
Add a
"rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.
You can turn off rules by setting its value to
null. For example:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-standard",
"rules": {
"selector-class-pattern": null
}
}
Or lower the severity of a rule to a warning using the
severity secondary option. For example:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-standard",
"rules": {
"property-no-vendor-prefix": [
true,
{
"severity": "warning"
}
]
}
}
A more complete example, to change the
at-rule-no-unknown rule to use its
ignoreAtRules option, change the
indentation to tabs, turn off the
number-leading-zero rule, set the severity of the
number-max-precision rule to
warning, and add the
unit-allowed-list rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-standard",
"rules": {
"at-rule-no-unknown": [
true,
{
"ignoreAtRules": ["--my-at-rule"]
}
],
"indentation": "tab",
"number-leading-zero": null,
"number-max-precision": [
4,
{
"severity": "warning"
}
],
"unit-allowed-list": ["em", "rem", "s"]
}
}
stylelint-config-standard is a great foundation for your own config. You can extend it to create a tailored and much stricter config:
at-rule-disallowed-list
at-rule-allowed-list
at-rule-property-required-list
color-named
color-no-hex
comment-word-disallowed-list
declaration-no-important
declaration-property-unit-disallowed-list
declaration-property-unit-allowed-list
declaration-property-value-disallowed-list
declaration-property-value-allowed-list
function-disallowed-list
function-url-scheme-disallowed-list
function-url-scheme-allowed-list
function-allowed-list
media-feature-name-disallowed-list
media-feature-name-allowed-list
property-disallowed-list
property-allowed-list
selector-attribute-operator-disallowed-list
selector-attribute-operator-allowed-list
selector-combinator-disallowed-list
selector-combinator-allowed-list
selector-pseudo-class-disallowed-list
selector-pseudo-class-allowed-list
selector-pseudo-element-disallowed-list
selector-pseudo-element-allowed-list
unit-disallowed-list
unit-allowed-list