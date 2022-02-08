The standard shareable config for Stylelint.

Extends stylelint-config-recommended .

Turns on additional rules to enforce common conventions found in the specifications and in a handful of CSS styleguides, including: The Idiomatic CSS Principles, Google's CSS Style Guide, Airbnb's Styleguide, and @mdo's Code Guide.

It favours flexibility over strictness for things like multi-line lists and single-line rulesets.

To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.

Example

@ import url( "x.css" ); @ import url( "y.css" ); :root { --brand-red : hsl (5deg 10% 40%); } .selector-1 , .selector-2 , .selector-3 [type="text"] { background : linear-gradient (#fff, rgb(0 0 0 / 80%)); box-sizing : border-box; display : block; color : var (--brand-red); } .selector-a , .selector-b :not( :first-child) { padding : 10px ; top : calc (100% - 2rem); } .selector-x { width : 10% ; } .selector-y { width : 20% ; } .selector-z { width : 30% ; } @ media (width >= 60em ) { .selector { transform : translate (1, 1) scale (3); } } @ media (orientation: portrait), projection and (color) { .selector-i + .selector-ii { background : hsl (20deg 25% 33%); font-family : Helvetica, "Arial Black" , sans-serif; } } @ media screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi ), screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx ) { .selector { animation : 3s none fade-in; background-image : repeating-linear-gradient ( -45deg, transparent, #fff 25px, rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 50px ); margin : 10px ; margin-bottom : 5px ; box-shadow : 0 1px 1px #000 , 0 1px 0 #fff , 2px 2px 1px 1px #ccc inset; height : 10rem ; } .selector ::after { content : "→" ; background-image : url ( "x.svg" ); } } @ keyframes fade-in { from { opacity : 0 ; } to { opacity : 1 ; } }

Note: the config is tested against this example, as such the example contains plenty of CSS syntax, formatting and features.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-standard --save-dev

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-standard" }

Extending the config

Add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

You can turn off rules by setting its value to null . For example:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-standard" , "rules" : { "selector-class-pattern" : null } }

Or lower the severity of a rule to a warning using the severity secondary option. For example:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-standard" , "rules" : { "property-no-vendor-prefix" : [ true , { "severity" : "warning" } ] } }

A more complete example, to change the at-rule-no-unknown rule to use its ignoreAtRules option, change the indentation to tabs, turn off the number-leading-zero rule, set the severity of the number-max-precision rule to warning , and add the unit-allowed-list rule:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-standard" , "rules" : { "at-rule-no-unknown" : [ true , { "ignoreAtRules" : [ "--my-at-rule" ] } ], "indentation" : "tab" , "number-leading-zero" : null , "number-max-precision" : [ 4 , { "severity" : "warning" } ], "unit-allowed-list" : [ "em" , "rem" , "s" ] } }

Suggested additions