A stylelint config inspired by sass-guidelin.es.
This linter has been designed / tested with SCSS syntax based on the SCSS guidelines documented in https://sass-guidelin.es/. It is intended for use with SCSS syntax, not Sass (tab style) syntax.
This config:
stylelint-scss plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors
stylelint-order plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors
postcss-scss custom syntax and configures it
stylelint ^14.0.1 You'll need to install this package in your project
postcss ^8.3.3 You'll need to install this package in your project
$ npm i -D stylelint postcss stylelint-config-sass-guidelines
Set your stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-sass-guidelines"
}
Simply add a
"rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.
For example, to change the
indentation to tabs and turn off the
number-leading-zero rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-sass-guidelines",
"rules": {
"indentation": "tab",
"number-leading-zero": null
}
}
This is a list of the lints turned on in this configuration, and what they do.
at-rule-disallowed-list: Specify a list of disallowed at-rules.
"debug" Disallow the use of
@debug.
at-rule-no-vendor-prefix: Disallow vendor prefixes for at-rules.
block-no-empty: Disallow empty blocks.
block-opening-brace-space-before: There must always be a single space before the opening brace.
color-hex-case: Hex colors must be written in lowercase.
color-hex-length: Always use short hex notation, where available.
color-named: Colors must never be named.
color-no-invalid-hex: Hex values must be valid.
declaration-bang-space-after: There must never be whitespace after the bang.
declaration-bang-space-before: There must always be a single space before the bang.
declaration-colon-space-after: There must always be a single space after the colon if the declaration's value is single-line.
declaration-colon-space-before: There must never be whitespace before the colon.
declaration-block-properties-order: Properties in declaration blocks must be sorted alphabetically.
declaration-block-semicolon-newline-after: There must always be a newline after the semicolon.
declaration-block-semicolon-space-before: There must never be whitespace before the semicolons.
declaration-block-single-line-max-declarations: There should never be more than
1 declaration per line.
declaration-block-trailing-semicolon: There must always be a trailing semicolon.
declaration-property-value-disallowed-list: Specify a list of disallowed property and value pairs within declarations.
^border: Disallow the use of the word
none for borders, use
0 instead. The intent of this rule is to enforce consistency, rather than define which is "better."
function-comma-space-after: There must always be a single space after the commas in single-line functions.
function-parentheses-space-inside: There must never be whitespace on the inside of the parentheses of functions.
function-url-quotes: URLs must always be quoted.
indentation: Indentation should always be
2 spaces.
length-zero-no-unit: Disallow units for zero lengths.
max-nesting-depth: Limit the allowed nesting depth to
1. Ignore: Nested at-rules
@media,
@supports, and
@include.
no-missing-eof-newline: Disallow missing end-of-file newlines in non-empty files.
media-feature-name-no-vendor-prefix: Disallow vendor prefixes for media feature names.
number-leading-zero: There must always be a leading zero.
number-no-trailing-zeros: Disallow trailing zeros in numbers.
property-no-vendor-prefix: Disallow vendor prefixes for properties.
shorthand-property-no-redundant-values: Disallow redundant values in shorthand properties.
rule-nested-empty-line-before: There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Except: Nested rules that are the first of their parent rule. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment.
rule-non-nested-empty-line-before: There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment.
at-extend-no-missing-placeholder: Disallow at-extends (
@extend) with missing placeholders.
at-function-pattern: SCSS functions must be written in lowercase and match the regex
^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$.
at-import-no-partial-leading-underscore: Disallow leading underscore in partial names in
@import.
at-import-partial-extension-blacklist: Specify list of disallowed file extensions for partial names in
@import commands.
.scss: Disallow the use of the
.scss file extension in imports.
at-mixin-pattern: SCSS mixins must be written in lowercase and match the regex
^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$.
dollar-variable-colon-space-after: Require a single space after the colon in $-variable declarations.
dollar-variable-colon-space-before: Disallow whitespace before the colon in $-variable declarations.
dollar-variable-pattern: SCSS variables must be written in lowercase and match the regex
^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$.
percent-placeholder-pattern: SCSS
%-placeholders must be written in lowercase and match the regex
^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$.
selector-no-redundant-nesting-selector: Disallow redundant nesting selectors (
&).
selector-class-pattern: Selectors must be written in lowercase and match the regex
^(?:u|is|has)-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9]*$|^(?!u|is|has)[a-zA-Z][a-zA-Z0-9]*(?:-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9]*)?(?:--[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9]*)?$.
selector-list-comma-newline-after: There must always be a newline after the commas of selector lists.
selector-max-compound-selectors: Limit the number of compound selectors in a selector to
3.
selector-no-id: Disallow id selectors.
selector-no-qualifying-type: Disallow qualifying a selector by type.
selector-no-vendor-prefix: Disallow vendor prefixes for selectors.
selector-pseudo-element-colon-notation: Applicable pseudo-elements must always use the double colon notation.
selector-pseudo-element-no-unknown: Disallow unknown pseudo-element selectors.
string-quotes: Strings must always be wrapped with single quotes.
stylelint-disable-reason: Require a reason comment before stylelint-disable comments.
value-no-vendor-prefix: Disallow vendor prefixes for values.
stylelint-config-sass-guidelines is maintained myself and contributions from the community. Without the code contributions from all these fantastic people, stylelint-config-sass-guidelines would not exist.