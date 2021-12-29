openbase logo
scs

stylelint-config-sass-guidelines

by Brett Jankord
9.0.1 (see all)

⚙ A stylelint config inspired by https://sass-guidelin.es/

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

254K

GitHub Stars

410

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Lint Rules

Readme

stylelint-config-sass-guidelines

A stylelint config inspired by sass-guidelin.es.

A stylelint config inspired by sass-guidelin.es.

This linter has been designed / tested with SCSS syntax based on the SCSS guidelines documented in https://sass-guidelin.es/. It is intended for use with SCSS syntax, not Sass (tab style) syntax.

This config:

Translations

Installation

$ npm i -D stylelint postcss stylelint-config-sass-guidelines

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-sass-guidelines"
}

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.

For example, to change the indentation to tabs and turn off the number-leading-zero rule:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-sass-guidelines",
  "rules": {
    "indentation": "tab",
    "number-leading-zero": null
  }
}

Lint Rule Comparison

Lint Report Comparison

Documentation

Configured lints

This is a list of the lints turned on in this configuration, and what they do.

At-rule

Block

Color

Declaration

Declaration block

Declaration Property

  • declaration-property-value-disallowed-list: Specify a list of disallowed property and value pairs within declarations.
    • ^border: Disallow the use of the word none for borders, use 0 instead. The intent of this rule is to enforce consistency, rather than define which is "better."

Function

General

Media Feature

Number

Property

Rule

  • rule-nested-empty-line-before: There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Except: Nested rules that are the first of their parent rule. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment.
  • rule-non-nested-empty-line-before: There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment.

SCSS

Selector

String

  • string-quotes: Strings must always be wrapped with single quotes.

Stylelint Disable Comment

Value

Changelog

Contributors

stylelint-config-sass-guidelines is maintained myself and contributions from the community. Without the code contributions from all these fantastic people, stylelint-config-sass-guidelines would not exist.

License

