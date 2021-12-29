A stylelint config inspired by sass-guidelin.es.

This linter has been designed / tested with SCSS syntax based on the SCSS guidelines documented in https://sass-guidelin.es/. It is intended for use with SCSS syntax, not Sass (tab style) syntax.

This config:

bundles the stylelint-scss plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors

bundles the stylelint-order plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors

bundles the postcss-scss custom syntax and configures it

has a peer dependency on stylelint ^14.0.1 You'll need to install this package in your project

has a peer dependency on postcss ^8.3.3 You'll need to install this package in your project

Translations

Installation

npm i -D stylelint postcss stylelint-config-sass-guidelines

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-sass-guidelines" }

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config and add your overrides there.

For example, to change the indentation to tabs and turn off the number-leading-zero rule:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-sass-guidelines" , "rules" : { "indentation" : "tab" , "number-leading-zero" : null } }

Documentation

Configured lints

This is a list of the lints turned on in this configuration, and what they do.

at-rule-disallowed-list : Specify a list of disallowed at-rules. "debug" Disallow the use of @debug .

: Specify a list of disallowed at-rules. at-rule-no-vendor-prefix : Disallow vendor prefixes for at-rules.

Block

block-no-empty : Disallow empty blocks.

: Disallow empty blocks. block-opening-brace-space-before : There must always be a single space before the opening brace.

Color

color-hex-case : Hex colors must be written in lowercase.

: Hex colors must be written in lowercase. color-hex-length : Always use short hex notation, where available.

: Always use short hex notation, where available. color-named : Colors must never be named.

: Colors must never be named. color-no-invalid-hex : Hex values must be valid.

Declaration

declaration-bang-space-after : There must never be whitespace after the bang.

: There must never be whitespace after the bang. declaration-bang-space-before : There must always be a single space before the bang.

: There must always be a single space before the bang. declaration-colon-space-after : There must always be a single space after the colon if the declaration's value is single-line.

: There must always be a single space after the colon if the declaration's value is single-line. declaration-colon-space-before : There must never be whitespace before the colon.

Declaration block

declaration-block-properties-order : Properties in declaration blocks must be sorted alphabetically.

: Properties in declaration blocks must be sorted alphabetically. declaration-block-semicolon-newline-after : There must always be a newline after the semicolon.

: There must always be a newline after the semicolon. declaration-block-semicolon-space-before : There must never be whitespace before the semicolons.

: There must never be whitespace before the semicolons. declaration-block-single-line-max-declarations : There should never be more than 1 declaration per line.

: There should never be more than declaration per line. declaration-block-trailing-semicolon : There must always be a trailing semicolon.

Declaration Property

declaration-property-value-disallowed-list : Specify a list of disallowed property and value pairs within declarations. ^border : Disallow the use of the word none for borders, use 0 instead. The intent of this rule is to enforce consistency, rather than define which is "better."

: Specify a list of disallowed property and value pairs within declarations.

Function

function-comma-space-after : There must always be a single space after the commas in single-line functions.

: There must always be a single space after the commas in single-line functions. function-parentheses-space-inside : There must never be whitespace on the inside of the parentheses of functions.

: There must never be whitespace on the inside of the parentheses of functions. function-url-quotes : URLs must always be quoted.

General

indentation : Indentation should always be 2 spaces.

: Indentation should always be spaces. length-zero-no-unit : Disallow units for zero lengths.

: Disallow units for zero lengths. max-nesting-depth : Limit the allowed nesting depth to 1 . Ignore: Nested at-rules @media , @supports , and @include .

: Limit the allowed nesting depth to . Ignore: Nested at-rules , , and . no-missing-eof-newline : Disallow missing end-of-file newlines in non-empty files.

Media Feature

media-feature-name-no-vendor-prefix : Disallow vendor prefixes for media feature names.

Number

number-leading-zero : There must always be a leading zero.

: There must always be a leading zero. number-no-trailing-zeros : Disallow trailing zeros in numbers.

Property

property-no-vendor-prefix : Disallow vendor prefixes for properties.

: Disallow vendor prefixes for properties. shorthand-property-no-redundant-values : Disallow redundant values in shorthand properties.

Rule

rule-nested-empty-line-before : There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Except: Nested rules that are the first of their parent rule. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment.

: There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Except: Nested rules that are the first of their parent rule. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment. rule-non-nested-empty-line-before : There must always be an empty line before multi-line rules. Ignore: Rules that come after a comment.

SCSS

at-extend-no-missing-placeholder : Disallow at-extends ( @extend ) with missing placeholders.

: Disallow at-extends ( ) with missing placeholders. at-function-pattern : SCSS functions must be written in lowercase and match the regex ^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$ .

: SCSS functions must be written in lowercase and match the regex . at-import-no-partial-leading-underscore : Disallow leading underscore in partial names in @import .

: Disallow leading underscore in partial names in . at-import-partial-extension-blacklist : Specify list of disallowed file extensions for partial names in @import commands. .scss : Disallow the use of the .scss file extension in imports.

: Specify list of disallowed file extensions for partial names in commands. at-mixin-pattern : SCSS mixins must be written in lowercase and match the regex ^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$ .

: SCSS mixins must be written in lowercase and match the regex . dollar-variable-colon-space-after : Require a single space after the colon in $-variable declarations.

: Require a single space after the colon in $-variable declarations. dollar-variable-colon-space-before : Disallow whitespace before the colon in $-variable declarations.

: Disallow whitespace before the colon in $-variable declarations. dollar-variable-pattern : SCSS variables must be written in lowercase and match the regex ^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$ .

: SCSS variables must be written in lowercase and match the regex . percent-placeholder-pattern : SCSS % -placeholders must be written in lowercase and match the regex ^[a-z]+([a-z0-9-]+[a-z0-9]+)?$ .

: SCSS -placeholders must be written in lowercase and match the regex . selector-no-redundant-nesting-selector : Disallow redundant nesting selectors ( & ).

Selector

selector-class-pattern : Selectors must be written in lowercase and match the regex ^(?:u|is|has)-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9]*$|^(?!u|is|has)[a-zA-Z][a-zA-Z0-9]*(?:-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9]*)?(?:--[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9]*)?$ .

: Selectors must be written in lowercase and match the regex . selector-list-comma-newline-after : There must always be a newline after the commas of selector lists.

: There must always be a newline after the commas of selector lists. selector-max-compound-selectors : Limit the number of compound selectors in a selector to 3 .

: Limit the number of compound selectors in a selector to . selector-no-id : Disallow id selectors.

: Disallow id selectors. selector-no-qualifying-type : Disallow qualifying a selector by type.

: Disallow qualifying a selector by type. selector-no-vendor-prefix : Disallow vendor prefixes for selectors.

: Disallow vendor prefixes for selectors. selector-pseudo-element-colon-notation : Applicable pseudo-elements must always use the double colon notation.

: Applicable pseudo-elements must always use the double colon notation. selector-pseudo-element-no-unknown : Disallow unknown pseudo-element selectors.

String

string-quotes : Strings must always be wrapped with single quotes.

stylelint-disable-reason : Require a reason comment before stylelint-disable comments.

Value

value-no-vendor-prefix : Disallow vendor prefixes for values.

Contributors

stylelint-config-sass-guidelines is maintained myself and contributions from the community. Without the code contributions from all these fantastic people, stylelint-config-sass-guidelines would not exist.