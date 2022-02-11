openbase logo
stylelint-config-recommended-vue

by Yosuke Ota
1.1.0 (see all)

The recommended shareable Vue config for Stylelint.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.5K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stylelint-config-recommended-vue

NPM license NPM version NPM downloads NPM downloads Build Status

The recommended shareable Vue config for Stylelint.

This config:

Requirements

  • Stylelint v14.0.0 and above
    It cannot be used with Stylelint v13 and below.

To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.

💿 Installation

npm install --save-dev postcss-html stylelint-config-recommended-vue

📖 Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-vue"
}

Note: This config enables rules for only .vue files.

If you don't want the rules to be overridden (If you want to enable only the parser.), please use stylelint-config-html.

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-html/vue"
}

Since this package configure customSyntax option to allow parsing Vue files, be sure it is the LAST item into the extends array, in case more than one configuration is applied. Not complying to this rule may result in broken Vue files parsing, generating confusing errors like Unknown word (CssSyntaxError).

With SCSS

Install stylelint-config-recommended-scss:

npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-recommended-scss

Set your stylelint config to:

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-vue/scss"
}

When used with stylelint-config-standard-scss:

{
    "extends": [
        "stylelint-config-standard-scss",
        "stylelint-config-recommended-vue/scss"
    ]
}

However, some stylistic rules may not work well with Vue. We recommend that you install stylelint-config-standard-vue instead.

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

For example, to add the unit-allowed-list rule:

{
    "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-vue",
    "overrides": [
        {
            "files": ["*.vue", "**/*.vue"],
            "rules": {
                "unit-allowed-list": ["em", "rem", "s"]
            }
        }
    ]
}

💻 Editor integrations

Visual Studio Code

Use the stylelint.vscode-stylelint extension that Stylelint provides officially.

You have to configure the stylelint.validate option of the extension to check .vue files, because the extension does not check the *.vue file by default.

Example .vscode/settings.json:

{
  "stylelint.validate": [
      ...,
      // ↓ Add "vue" language.
      "vue"
  ]

🔒 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

