The recommended shareable Vue config for Stylelint.
This config:
stylelint-config-recommended shared config and configures its rules for Vue
postcss-html custom syntax and configures it
Requirements
- Stylelint v14.0.0 and above
It cannot be used with Stylelint v13 and below.
To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.
npm install --save-dev postcss-html stylelint-config-recommended-vue
Set your
stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-vue"
}
Note: This config enables rules for only
.vue files.
If you don't want the rules to be overridden (If you want to enable only the parser.), please use stylelint-config-html.
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-html/vue"
}
Since this package configure
customSyntax option to allow parsing Vue files, be sure it is the LAST item into the
extends array, in case more than one configuration is applied.
Not complying to this rule may result in broken Vue files parsing, generating confusing errors like
Unknown word (CssSyntaxError).
Install
stylelint-config-recommended-scss:
npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-recommended-scss
Set your
stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-vue/scss"
}
When used with
stylelint-config-standard-scss:
{
"extends": [
"stylelint-config-standard-scss",
"stylelint-config-recommended-vue/scss"
]
}
However, some stylistic rules may not work well with Vue. We recommend that you install stylelint-config-standard-vue instead.
Simply add a
"rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.
For example, to add the
unit-allowed-list rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-vue",
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["*.vue", "**/*.vue"],
"rules": {
"unit-allowed-list": ["em", "rem", "s"]
}
}
]
}
Use the stylelint.vscode-stylelint extension that Stylelint provides officially.
You have to configure the
stylelint.validate option of the extension to check
.vue files, because the extension does not check the
*.vue file by default.
Example .vscode/settings.json:
{
"stylelint.validate": [
...,
// ↓ Add "vue" language.
"vue"
]
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).