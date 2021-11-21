openbase logo
stylelint-config-recommended-scss

by stylelint-scss
5.0.2 (see all)

The recommended shareable SCSS config for Stylelint

Popularity

Downloads/wk

504K

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stylelint-config-recommended-scss

The recommended shareable SCSS config for stylelint.

This config:

This config is extended by the stylelint-config-standard-scss shared config. That config is better suited to most users as it also turns on the stylistic rules in the stylelint-scss plugin pack.

To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-recommended-scss

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-scss"
}

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

For example, to turn off the scss/at-if-no-null rule:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-scss",
  "rules": {
    "scss/at-if-no-null": null
  }
}

Changelog

License

