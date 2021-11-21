The recommended shareable SCSS config for stylelint.
This config:
stylelint-config-recommended shared config and configures its rules for SCSS
stylelint-scss plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors
postcss-scss custom syntax and configures it
This config is extended by the
stylelint-config-standard-scss shared config. That config is better suited to most users as it also turns on the stylistic rules in the
stylelint-scss plugin pack.
To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.
npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-recommended-scss
Set your
stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-scss"
}
Simply add a
"rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.
For example, to turn off the
scss/at-if-no-null rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended-scss",
"rules": {
"scss/at-if-no-null": null
}
}