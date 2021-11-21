The recommended shareable SCSS config for stylelint.

This config:

extends the stylelint-config-recommended shared config and configures its rules for SCSS

shared config and configures its rules for SCSS bundles the stylelint-scss plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors

plugin pack and turns on its rules that check for possible errors bundles the postcss-scss custom syntax and configures it

This config is extended by the stylelint-config-standard-scss shared config. That config is better suited to most users as it also turns on the stylistic rules in the stylelint-scss plugin pack.

To see the rules that this config uses, please read the config itself.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-recommended-scss

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-recommended-scss" }

Extending the config

Simply add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

For example, to turn off the scss/at-if-no-null rule: