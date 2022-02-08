openbase logo
stylelint-config-recommended

by stylelint
6.0.0 (see all)

The recommended shareable config for Stylelint

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

304

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

The recommended shareable config for Stylelint.

It turns on all the Stylelint rules that help you avoid errors.

Use it as is or as a foundation for your own config.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-recommended --save-dev

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended"
}

Extending the config

Add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

For example, to change the at-rule-no-unknown rule to use its ignoreAtRules option, turn off the block-no-empty rule, and add the unit-allowed-list rule:

{
  "extends": "stylelint-config-recommended",
  "rules": {
    "at-rule-no-unknown": [
      true,
      {
        "ignoreAtRules": ["extends"]
      }
    ],
    "block-no-empty": null,
    "unit-allowed-list": ["em", "rem", "s"]
  }
}

Changelog

License

