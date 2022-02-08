The recommended shareable config for Stylelint.
It turns on all the Stylelint rules that help you avoid errors.
Use it as is or as a foundation for your own config.
npm install stylelint-config-recommended --save-dev
Set your
stylelint config to:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended"
}
Add a
"rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.
For example, to change the
at-rule-no-unknown rule to use its
ignoreAtRules option, turn off the
block-no-empty rule, and add the
unit-allowed-list rule:
{
"extends": "stylelint-config-recommended",
"rules": {
"at-rule-no-unknown": [
true,
{
"ignoreAtRules": ["extends"]
}
],
"block-no-empty": null,
"unit-allowed-list": ["em", "rem", "s"]
}
}