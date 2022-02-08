The recommended shareable config for Stylelint.

It turns on all the Stylelint rules that help you avoid errors.

Use it as is or as a foundation for your own config.

Installation

npm install stylelint-config-recommended --save-dev

Usage

Set your stylelint config to:

{ "extends" : "stylelint-config-recommended" }

Extending the config

Add a "rules" key to your config, then add your overrides and additions there.

For example, to change the at-rule-no-unknown rule to use its ignoreAtRules option, turn off the block-no-empty rule, and add the unit-allowed-list rule: