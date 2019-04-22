Stylelint config that sorts related property declarations by grouping together following the order:

Positioning Box Model Typography Visual Animation Misc

.declaration-order { position : absolute; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; z-index : 10 ; display : block; float : right; width : 100px ; height : 100px ; margin : 10px ; padding : 10px ; color : #888 ; font : normal 16px Helvetica, sans-serif; line-height : 1.3 ; text-align : center; background-color : #eee ; border : 1px solid #888 ; border-radius : 4px ; opacity : 1 ; transition : all 1s ; user-select : none; }

Usage

Add stylelint , stylelint-order and this package to your project:

npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-order stylelint-config-rational-order yarn add --dev stylelint stylelint-order stylelint-config-rational-order

Add this package to the end of your extends array inside Stylelint configuration (.stylelintrc for example):

{ "extends" : [ "stylelint-config-rational-order" ] }

This shareable config contains the following:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-order" , "stylelint-config-rational-order/plugin" ], "rules" : { "order/properties-order" : [], "plugin/rational-order" : [ true , { "border-in-box-model" : false , "empty-line-between-groups" : false , }] } }

Since it adds stylelint-order and stylelint-config-rational-order to plugins and also adds required rules, you don't have to do this yourself when extending this config.

Optional options / rules

Defines to which group the border property belongs to.

If true border property belongs to the box model section. The default value is false (border property belongs to the visual section).

If true adds an empty line between groups. The default value is false .

FAQ

Why should I use the rational order and group and sort CSS properties by type instead of alphabetical order? The pros and cons of both ways in detail: Happy Potter and the Order of CSS

“Outside In” — Ordering CSS Properties by Importance

Credits