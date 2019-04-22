Stylelint config that sorts related property declarations by grouping together following the order:
.declaration-order {
/* Positioning */
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 10;
/* Box Model */
display: block;
float: right;
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
margin: 10px;
padding: 10px;
/* Typography */
color: #888;
font: normal 16px Helvetica, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.3;
text-align: center;
/* Visual */
background-color: #eee;
border: 1px solid #888;
border-radius: 4px;
opacity: 1;
/* Animation */
transition: all 1s;
/* Misc */
user-select: none;
}
stylelint,
stylelint-order and this package to your project:
npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-order stylelint-config-rational-order
# or, if you prefer yarn over npm:
yarn add --dev stylelint stylelint-order stylelint-config-rational-order
{
"extends": [
// "stylelint-config-standard",
"stylelint-config-rational-order"
]
}
This shareable config contains the following:
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-order",
"stylelint-config-rational-order/plugin"
],
"rules": {
"order/properties-order": [],
"plugin/rational-order": [true, {
"border-in-box-model": false,
"empty-line-between-groups": false,
}]
}
}
Since it adds
stylelint-order and
stylelint-config-rational-order to plugins and also adds required rules, you don't have to do this yourself when extending this config.
Defines to which group the border property belongs to.
If
true border property belongs to the box model section.
The default value is
false (border property belongs to the visual section).
If
true adds an empty line between groups. The default value is
false.
The pros and cons of both ways in detail: