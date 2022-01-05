This repository contains Palantir's standard configuration for Stylelint, our preferred stylesheet linter. These rules enforce 4-space indentation, comfortable whitespace, and property ordering that mimics the CSS box model. Properly formatted CSS looks like this (blank lines optional):

.sidebar { display : flex; flex-direction : column; position : absolute; top : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; z-index : 1 ; box-shadow : inset - 1px 0 0 #000000 ; box-sizing : border-box; background-color : #ffffff ; width : 250px ; padding : 20px ; }

Usage

Install a compatible version of stylelint (we express it as a peerDependency so you can choose a version that works for you). npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-config-palantir Configure your stylelint configuration file to extend this package: { "extends" : "stylelint-config-palantir" , "rules" : { } }

Linting Sass

Stylelint works with preprocessor syntaxes such as Sass and Less out of the box but an additional library and config file are suggested for true linter superpowers.

Install a compatible version of stylelint-scss which provides a collection of linter rules for Sass syntax. npm install --save-dev stylelint-scss Configure your stylelint configuration file to also extend sass.js in this package. This file configures the stylelint-scss rules and updates some existing rules to support Sass syntax. { "extends" : [ "stylelint-config-palantir" , "stylelint-config-palantir/sass.js" , ], "rules" : { } }

Customization

We use a lowercase-single-dashed-names-only naming pattern for all rules that support a pattern. The regular expression for this pattern is exported as namingPattern in the main stylelint.config.js file. You can use it in your own rules like so:

const { namingPattern } = require ( "stylelint-config-palantir" );

FAQ

How do I order my CSS properties in a declaration block?

We use alphabetical ordering enforced by stylelint-order.