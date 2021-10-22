My configs for Stylelint. Uses rules from
stylelint-order and
stylelint-scss.
Available configs:
stylelint-config-hudochenkov — default config which includes rules from Stylelint core only.
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/dollar-variables — config for
$dollar-variables. Uses
stylelint-scss.
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/order — config for order of content within declaration blocks and properties order. Uses
stylelint-order.
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/full — combines all configs together and includes:
stylelint-config-hudochenkov
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/dollar-variables
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/order
Install config:
npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-hudochenkov
If you're using
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/dollar-variables or
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/full, install additional plugin:
npm install --save-dev stylelint-scss
If you're using
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/order or
stylelint-config-hudochenkov/full, install additional plugin:
npm install --save-dev stylelint-order
Note: Additional plugins not listed as
peerDependencies, because not every project need them. npm will shows warning after each
npm install if not all
peerDependencies are installed, even if they are not used.
Add chosen config to the
extends section of your Stylelint configuration:
{
"extends": ["stylelint-config-hudochenkov"]
}
{
"extends": ["stylelint-config-hudochenkov/full"]
}
Recommended to run Stylelint with
--max-warnings flag, because most of the rules has
warning severity:
stylelint "**/*.css" --max-warnings 0