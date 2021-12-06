openbase logo
scc

stylelint-config-concentric-order

by Alvin Chan
5.0.0 (see all)

A stylelint configuration to validate (and fix) the ordering of CSS properties according to Concentric CSS rules.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stylelint-config-concentric-order

This stylelint configuration validates the order of CSS properties according to Concentric CSS. It's highly recommended that you use this in addition to your own rules (or rules from a shareable configuration), since it is only concerned with ordering. The configuration works with both stylelint --fix and stylefmt to automatically sort your CSS properties.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-concentric-order

Usage

Add this configuration to the end of your extends array inside .stylelintrc

{
  "extends": [
    // ...some other shareable Stylelint configuration
    "stylelint-config-concentric-order"
  ],

  "rules": {
    // ...your own custom rules and overrides
  }
}

