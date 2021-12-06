This stylelint configuration validates the order of CSS properties according to Concentric CSS. It's highly recommended that you use this in addition to your own rules (or rules from a shareable configuration), since it is only concerned with ordering. The configuration works with both stylelint --fix and stylefmt to automatically sort your CSS properties.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-concentric-order

Usage

Add this configuration to the end of your extends array inside .stylelintrc