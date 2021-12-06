This stylelint configuration validates the order of CSS properties according to Concentric CSS. It's highly recommended that you use this in addition to your own rules (or rules from a shareable configuration), since it is only concerned with ordering.
The configuration works with both
stylelint --fix and stylefmt to automatically sort your CSS properties.
npm install --save-dev stylelint-config-concentric-order
Add this configuration to the end of your
extends array inside
.stylelintrc
{
"extends": [
// ...some other shareable Stylelint configuration
"stylelint-config-concentric-order"
],
"rules": {
// ...your own custom rules and overrides
}
}