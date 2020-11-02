A Stylelint plugin to convert HEX colors to either RGB or HSL formats.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint-color-format

Configuration

In your Stylelint Configuration, add the following to the plugins array. (Make sure the plugins array comes before your rules block):

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-color-format" ] }

And then, in the rules:

{ "rules" : { "color-format/format" : { "format" : "rgb" } } }

Usage

The rule itself works much like the default color-no-hex rule. It will report if a HEX color format (#333, #CA4FBD and even #FFFFFFAB) is found, it will error out since the format is not what we want. If you pass the --fix option, however, the color format will be converted to either rgb or hsl , according to your configuration

Configuration

The color-format/format rule accepts an object with a single format key.

rgb | rgba

This will convert any HEX colors to RGB. If the HEX color has a transparency, the RGBA format will be used.

hsl | hsla

This will convert any HEX colors to HSL. If the HEX color has a transparency, the HSLA format will be used.

LICENSE - MIT