A Stylelint plugin to convert HEX colors to either RGB or HSL formats.
npm install --save-dev stylelint-color-format
In your Stylelint Configuration, add the following to the plugins array. (Make sure the plugins array comes before your rules block):
{
"plugins": ["stylelint-color-format"]
}
And then, in the rules:
{
"rules": {
"color-format/format": {
"format": "rgb"
}
}
}
The rule itself works much like the default
color-no-hex rule. It will report if a HEX color format (#333, #CA4FBD and even #FFFFFFAB) is found, it will error out since the format is not what we want.
If you pass the
--fix option, however, the color format will be converted to either
rgb or
hsl, according
to your configuration
The
color-format/format rule accepts an object with a single
format key.
rgb |
rgba
This will convert any HEX colors to RGB. If the HEX color has a transparency, the RGBA format will be used.
hsl |
hsla
This will convert any HEX colors to HSL. If the HEX color has a transparency, the HSLA format will be used.
LICENSE - MIT