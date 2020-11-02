openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
scf

stylelint-color-format

by F. Kiss
1.1.0 (see all)

Stylelint plugin to convert HEX colors to either RGB or HSL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stylelint-color-format

CircleCI TravisCI Status XO code style code style: prettier NPM version

A Stylelint plugin to convert HEX colors to either RGB or HSL formats.

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylelint-color-format

Configuration

In your Stylelint Configuration, add the following to the plugins array. (Make sure the plugins array comes before your rules block):

{
  "plugins": ["stylelint-color-format"]
}

And then, in the rules:

{
  "rules": {
    "color-format/format": {
      "format": "rgb"
    }
  }
}

Usage

The rule itself works much like the default color-no-hex rule. It will report if a HEX color format (#333, #CA4FBD and even #FFFFFFAB) is found, it will error out since the format is not what we want. If you pass the --fix option, however, the color format will be converted to either rgb or hsl, according to your configuration

Configuration

The color-format/format rule accepts an object with a single format key.

rgb | rgba

This will convert any HEX colors to RGB. If the HEX color has a transparency, the RGBA format will be used.

hsl | hsla

This will convert any HEX colors to HSL. If the HEX color has a transparency, the HSLA format will be used.

LICENSE - MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial