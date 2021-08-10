This webpack plugin allows you to lint your CSS/SASS/SCSS/LESS etc. files through any version of Stylelint. It is heavily inspired by
stylelint-webpack-plugin with the key difference being that
stylelint isn't included in this package, allowing you to use any version you want instead of waiting on the webpack plugin to be updated to the newest version.
Compatibility
Version
^1.0.0 of this plugin is compatible with webpack
^4.0.0. If you're using an older version of webpack, make sure to install the
^0.1.0 (
npm install stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin@^0.1.0) release of this plugin.
npm install stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin stylelint --save-dev
// webpack.config.js
const StylelintBarePlugin = require('stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new StylelintBarePlugin({
// Optional options object
})
]
}
You can pass an object containing several options to
StylelintBarePlugin(), this object can contain the following keys and any key that can be passed to stylelint as well.
|Option
|Default
|Description
files
'**/*.s?(c\|a)ss'
glob used for finding the files that will be linted
emitErrors
true
|Whether to emit webpack errors or only warnings, note that all stylelint errors will still be shown when disabling this
failOnError
false
|Whether to stop the entire Webpack process when a stylelint error is found
formatter
stringFormatter from Stylelint
|Formatter used to display warnings/errors in console