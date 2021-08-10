openbase logo
sbw

stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin

by Cas Cornelissen
2.1.0 (see all)

Stylelint plugin for webpack

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Stylelint Bare Webpack Plugin

npm npm license

This webpack plugin allows you to lint your CSS/SASS/SCSS/LESS etc. files through any version of Stylelint. It is heavily inspired by stylelint-webpack-plugin with the key difference being that stylelint isn't included in this package, allowing you to use any version you want instead of waiting on the webpack plugin to be updated to the newest version.

Compatibility
Version ^1.0.0 of this plugin is compatible with webpack ^4.0.0. If you're using an older version of webpack, make sure to install the ^0.1.0 (npm install stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin@^0.1.0) release of this plugin.

Installation

npm install stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin stylelint --save-dev

Usage

// webpack.config.js
const StylelintBarePlugin = require('stylelint-bare-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new StylelintBarePlugin({
            // Optional options object
        })
    ]
}

Options

You can pass an object containing several options to StylelintBarePlugin(), this object can contain the following keys and any key that can be passed to stylelint as well.

OptionDefaultDescription
files'**/*.s?(c\|a)ss'glob used for finding the files that will be linted
emitErrorstrueWhether to emit webpack errors or only warnings, note that all stylelint errors will still be shown when disabling this
failOnErrorfalseWhether to stop the entire Webpack process when a stylelint error is found
formatterstringFormatter from StylelintFormatter used to display warnings/errors in console

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

