Stylelint

A mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.

Features

It's mighty as it:

has over 170 built-in rules for modern CSS syntax and features

supports plugins so you can create your own rules

automatically fixes problems where possible

is well tested with over 15000 unit tests

supports shareable configs that you can extend or create

is unopinionated so that you can customize it to your exact needs

complements pretty printers like Prettier

has a growing community and is used by Google, GitHub and WordPress

And can be extended to:

parse CSS-like syntaxes like SCSS, Sass, Less and SugarSS

extract embedded styles from HTML, Markdown and CSS-in-JS object & template literals

How it'll help you

It'll help you avoid errors, for example styles that are:

invalid, e.g. malformed hex colors and named grid areas

valid but with unintended consequences, e.g. duplicated selectors and overridden properties

And enforce conventions, for example:

what units, functions, at-rules etc are allowed

consistent patterns for selector names, at-rule names, custom properties etc

maximum specificity or maximum quantity of each selector type

your perferred notation for color functions, font weight etc

There are also rules for enforcing stylistic consistency, but we now recommend you use Stylelint alongside a pretty printer like Prettier. Linters and pretty printers are complementary tools that work together.

Guides

License

The MIT License.