A mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
It's mighty as it:
And can be extended to:
It'll help you avoid errors, for example styles that are:
And enforce conventions, for example:
There are also rules for enforcing stylistic consistency, but we now recommend you use Stylelint alongside a pretty printer like Prettier. Linters and pretty printers are complementary tools that work together.
Stylelint is maintained by volunteers. Without the code contributions from all these fantastic people, Stylelint would not exist. Become a contributor.
Thank you to all our sponsors! Become a sponsor.
Thank you to all our backers! Become a backer.
I like linting my code and I love it when working with teams! This package, stylelint, helps me in keeping a check on my css files. It does its job really well and I am satisfied with the way it performs! I remember the first time I used this, I needed help in getting started with linting. I just loved their docs. Everything is super clear and it didn't give me any problems in doing the work at hand. The best part is you can lint all the css files in your project at once which is a lifesaver! I have also used stylelint with scss and it still worked flawlessly. I highly recommend stylelint if you want to make sure your css game is strong! Recently, when I was working on the hackathon website for my school, I used stylelint for linting my styles and you can check it out here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L67 . Do checkout their docs, it was of great help to me and I'm sure it'll be the same with you https://stylelint.io/user-guide/get-started
I figure stylelint is one of the best linting tools out there. Being able to set as many or as little rules as possible is so far the best approach that makes it wonderful to work with. Moving to stylelint from jshint, I found it easy to learn, thanks to their well written documentation and making sure they updte it as often as possible. Error handling has been far less a problem after I switched to Stylelint.
I don't like how prettier does it, all the time. So Stylelint takes the place of eslint for all css and its variations like scss and stuff. I'd love to have/create a plugin for this thing which can probably be used in ESlint and it'll make all the lining config at one place. For now I use it in filewatcher and to lint with husky. Love it very much.
I use stylelint for css and sass files. This is my go-to choice for the styling files along with prettier. My build setup includes stylelint for style files, prettier and eslint for JS/TS files. Recommended for anyone out there using CSS preprocessors as for design systems consistency is key. Try it out and see for yourself.
Although linting can be contentious among teams, being able to define a consistent set of rules that everyone should abide by can be invaluable. Things like limiting which units of measurement can be used for particular properties can be invaluable for limiting confusion about UI layout.