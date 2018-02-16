This code is responsible for creating Pattern Lab's UI look, feel, and functionality. These assets are are meant to be used in conjunction with the default Mustache and Twig StyleguideKits, which control Pattern Lab-specific UI inside the iframe.
Pattern Lab Node uses npm to manage project dependencies. To install the default static assets run:
npm install @pattern-lab/styleguidekit-assets-default
Pattern Lab PHP uses Composer to manage project dependencies. To install the default static assets run:
composer require pattern-lab/styleguidekit-assets-default
In order to modify these assets you need to install the following:
Read the contribution guidelines