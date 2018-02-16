openbase logo
styleguidekit-assets-default

by pattern-lab
3.5.2 (see all)

The static assets for the default StyleguideKit for Pattern Lab. Contains styles and mark-up for Pattern Lab's front-end.

Readme

Static Assets for the Default StyleguideKit

This code is responsible for creating Pattern Lab's UI look, feel, and functionality. These assets are are meant to be used in conjunction with the default Mustache and Twig StyleguideKits, which control Pattern Lab-specific UI inside the iframe.

Installation

Node

Pattern Lab Node uses npm to manage project dependencies. To install the default static assets run:

npm install @pattern-lab/styleguidekit-assets-default

PHP

Pattern Lab PHP uses Composer to manage project dependencies. To install the default static assets run:

composer require pattern-lab/styleguidekit-assets-default

Development Requirements

In order to modify these assets you need to install the following:

Development Set-up

Read the contribution guidelines

