Installation

npm install --save-dev stylefmt stylefmt-loader

or

yarn add --dev stylefmt stylefmt-loader

Short Description

This loader is meant to be used before pre-processing your css. It fixes stylelint issues automatically while bundling with Webpack.

During bundling, this loader will rewrite your css files with the corrections.

Usage

Inline

require ( "css!postcss!stylefmt!./file.css" ); require ( "css!sass!stylefmt!./file.scss" );

In webpack.config.js

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , use : [ "css-loader" , "sass-loader" , "stylefmt-loader" ] } ] }

You can also specify your stylelint for stylefmt to use:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , use : [ "css-loader" , "sass-loader" , { loader : "stylefmt-loader" , options : { config : ".stylelintrc" } } ] } ] }

Your css before running webpack

@ mixin clearfix () { &:before, &:after { content : " " ; display : table; } &:after { clear : both;} } .class { padding : 10px ;@ include clearfix();} .base { color : red; } % base { padding : 12px } .foo{ @extend .base;} .bar { @ extend %base; }

Your css after running webpack

@ mixin clearfix() { &:before, &:after { content : " " ; display : table; } &:after { clear : both; } } .class { padding : 10px ; @ include clearfix(); } .base { color : red; } % base { padding : 12px ; } .foo { @ extend .base; } .bar { @ extend %base; }

Want to help?

Please be specific in your issue. The code is not complex, why not proposing a PR?

Running tests

Right now there's only one test and is kind of automated, a cleaner solution would be nice.

> npm run test

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)