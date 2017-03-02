openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sl

stylefmt-loader

by Tomas Alabes
1.2.3 (see all)

Webpack-loader. Fixes stylelint issues automatically while bundling with Webpack.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

218

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stylefmt-loader

Installation

npm install --save-dev stylefmt stylefmt-loader

or

yarn add --dev stylefmt stylefmt-loader

Short Description

This loader is meant to be used before pre-processing your css. It fixes stylelint issues automatically while bundling with Webpack.

During bundling, this loader will rewrite your css files with the corrections.

Usage

Inline

require("css!postcss!stylefmt!./file.css");
//or
require("css!sass!stylefmt!./file.scss");
//or any other preproccesor

In webpack.config.js

module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.scss$/,
        use: [
          "css-loader",
          "sass-loader",
          "stylefmt-loader"
        ]
      }
    ]
  }

You can also specify your stylelint for stylefmt to use:

module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.scss$/,
        use: [
          "css-loader",
          "sass-loader",
          {
            loader: "stylefmt-loader",
            options: {
              config: ".stylelintrc"
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }

Your css before running webpack

// mixin for clearfix


@mixin      clearfix    ()      { &:before,
&:after {
     content:" ";
     display              : table;  }

&:after        {clear: both;}
}.class
 {
     padding:10px;@include        clearfix();}
.base {  color: red;  }

// placeholder
%base
 {


     padding: 12px
 }

.foo{
@extend      .base;}

.bar
{     @extend            %base;

}

Your css after running webpack

// mixin for clearfix


@mixin clearfix() {
    &:before,
    &:after {
        content: " ";
        display: table;
    }

    &:after {
        clear: both;
    }
}

.class {
    padding: 10px;
    @include clearfix();
}

.base {
    color: red;
}

// placeholder
%base {
    padding: 12px;
}

.foo {
    @extend .base;
}

.bar {
    @extend %base;
}

Want to help?

Please be specific in your issue. The code is not complex, why not proposing a PR?

Running tests

Right now there's only one test and is kind of automated, a cleaner solution would be nice.

$> npm run test

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial