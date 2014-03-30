StyleDocco generates documentation and style guide documents from your stylesheets.
Stylesheet comments will be parsed through Markdown and displayed in a generated HTML document. You can write HTML code prefixed with 4 spaces or between code fences (
```) in your comments, and StyleDocco show a preview with the styles applied, and displays the example HTML code.
The previews are rendered in a resizable iframes to make it easy to demonstrate responsive designs at different viewport sizes.
Suggestions, feature requests and bug reports are welcome either at GitHub or on Twitter (@jacobrask).
StyleDocco requires Node.js. After installing Node.js, run
npm install -fg styledocco or clone this repository and run
./bin/styledocco.
StyleDocco is free and open source software, released under the MIT license.
styledocco [options] [STYLESHEET(S)]
--name,
-n Name of the project
--out,
-o Output directory (default: "docs")
--preprocessor Custom preprocessor command. (optional) (ex:
--preprocessor "~/bin/lessc")
--include Include specified CSS and/or JavaScript files in the previews. (optional) (ex:
--include mysite.css --include app.js)
--verbose Show log messages when generating the documentation. (default: false)
Stylesheet (or directory of stylesheets) to process.
Generate documentation for My Project in the
docs folder, from the files in the
css directory.
styledocco -n "My Project" css
Generate documentation for My Project in the
mydocs folder, from source files in the
styles folder. Use the
--compass option for SASS to make Compass imports available.
styledocco -n "My Project" -o mydocs -s mydocs --preprocessor "scss --compass" styles
/* Provides extra visual weight and identifies the primary action in a set of buttons.
<button class="btn primary">Primary</button> */
.btn.primary {
background: blue;
color: white;
}
Would display the description, a rendered button as well as the example HTML code. The CSS will be applied to the preview.
See the
examples folder for more in-depth examples.
README.md file, it will be used as the base for an
index.html.
package.json file if it finds one.
:hover,
:focus, etc as class names in example code and the pseudo class styles will be applied in the preview.
A lot of the heavy lifting in StyleDocco is done by the excellent Marked module by Christopher Jeffrey. The original Docco by Jeremy Ashkenas and Knyle Style Sheets have also been sources of inspiration for StyleDocco.