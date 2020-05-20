Please consider donating to this project's author, EGOIST, to show your ❤️ and support.

Features

Zero-runtime CSS-in-JS for Vue SFC without compromise

Scoped CSS by default

CSS preprocessors support

Dynamic style just works (no IE support)

Working with SSR out-of-the-box

Hot module replacement still works

You get all the features without any config!

Table of Contents

Install

yarn add styled-vue --dev

Then register the Vue plugin (optional):

import Vue from 'vue' import { StyledVue } from 'styled-vue' Vue.use(StyledVue)

So far the plugin is only required for globalStyle, if you only need scoped style, you can safely skip this.

Example

<template> <div><h1 class="title">hello there!</h1></div> </template> <script> import { css } from 'styled-vue' import { modularScale } from 'polished' export default { style: css` .title { /* You can access component's "this" via "vm" */ color: ${vm => vm.$store.state.themeColor}; font-size: ${modularScale(2)}; margin: 0; } ` } </script>

And that's it, it's like writing .vue file's scoped CSS in the <script> tag.

How to use

Using with webpack

I did say that styled-vue works without config, that might be a clickbait because you do need a single line of config in your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.vue$/ , loader : 'vue-loader' , options : { compiler : require ( 'styled-vue/compiler' ) } } ] } }

Using with Vue CLI

In your vue.config.js :

module .exports = { chainWebpack(config) { config.module .rule( 'vue' ) .use( 'vue-loader' ) .tap( options => { options.compiler = require ( 'styled-vue/compiler' ) return options }) } }

Using with Poi

In your poi.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'styled-vue/poi' ] }

Using with Nuxt.js

In your nuxt.config.js :

export default { modules : [ 'styled-vue/nuxt' ] }

How does it work

Input:

<template> <h1>hello</h1> </template> <script> import { css } from 'styled-vue' export default { style: css` h1 { color: ${vm => vm.color}; width: ${200 + 1}px; } ` } </script>

Output:

<template> <h1 :style="$options.style(this)">hello</h1> </template> <script> export default { style: function(vm) { var v0 = vm => vm.color var v1 = 200 + 1 return { '--v0': v0(vm), '--v1': v1 + 'px' } } } </script> <style scoped> h1 { color: var(--v0); width: var(--v1); } </style>

Under the hood, it uses CSS variables for dynamic styles, that's why this feature is not supported in IE.

CSS Preprocessors

import { less, sass, scss, stylus } from 'styled-vue'

Just use corresponding exports from styled-vue .

The CSS will be passed to vue-loader and parsed by PostCSS if a postcss.config.js exists in your project, so it really just works like <style scoped> .

Global Styles

Use globalStyle instead of style on your component:

import { css } from 'styled-vue' export default { globalStyle : css` body { color : ${vm => vm.bodyColor} ; } ` }

globalStyle relies on the Vue plugin, make sure to register it first:

import Vue from 'vue' import { StyledVue } from 'styled-vue' Vue.use(StyledVue)

For Nuxt users we automatically register it for you.

This only adds ~100 bytes to your application.

TypeScript

We use Babel to parse your code, so TypeScript should work out-of-the-box, however there're some caveats.

Editor Plugins

VSCode

Syntax Highlighting - language-babel

Autocompletion - vscode-styled-components

Linting - stylelint

Atom

Syntax Highlighting and Autocompletion - language-babel

Inspirations

