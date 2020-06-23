Useful interpolated functions for styled-components 💅, emotion 👩🎤, JSS and other CSS-in-JS libraries.
npm:
npm i styled-tools
Yarn:
yarn add styled-tools
import styled, { css } from "styled-components";
import { prop, ifProp, switchProp } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${prop("color", "red")};
font-size: ${ifProp({ size: "large" }, "20px", "14px")};
background-color: ${switchProp("theme", {
dark: "blue",
darker: "mediumblue",
darkest: "darkblue"
})};
`;
// renders with color: blue
<Button color="blue" />
// renders with color: red
<Button />
// renders with font-size: 20px
<Button size="large" />
// renders with background-color: mediumblue
<Button theme="darker" />
A more complex example:
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${prop("theme.colors.white", "#fff")};
font-size: ${ifProp({ size: "large" }, prop("theme.sizes.lg", "20px"), prop("theme.sizes.md", "14px"))};
background-color: ${prop("theme.colors.black", "#000")};
${switchProp("kind", {
dark: css`
background-color: ${prop("theme.colors.blue", "blue")};
border: 1px solid ${prop("theme.colors.blue", "blue")};
`,
darker: css`
background-color: ${prop("theme.colors.mediumblue", "mediumblue")};
border: 1px solid ${prop("theme.colors.mediumblue", "mediumblue")};
`,
darkest: css`
background-color: ${prop("theme.colors.darkblue", "darkblue")};
border: 1px solid ${prop("theme.colors.darkblue", "darkblue")};
`
})}
${ifProp("disabled", css`
background-color: ${prop("theme.colors.gray", "#999")};
border-color: ${prop("theme.colors.gray", "#999")};
pointer-events: none;
`)}
`;
Returns the value of
props[path] or
defaultValue
path string
defaultValue any
import styled from "styled-components";
import { prop } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${prop("color", "red")};
`;
Returns PropsFn
Same as
prop, except that it returns
props.theme[path] instead of
props[path].
path string
defaultValue any
import styled from "styled-components";
import { theme } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${theme("button.color", "red")};
`;
Returns
props.theme.palette[key || props.palette][tone || props.tone || 0] or
defaultValue.
import styled, { ThemeProvider } from "styled-components";
import { palette } from "styled-tools";
const theme = {
palette: {
primary: ['#1976d2', '#2196f3', '#71bcf7', '#c2e2fb'],
secondary: ['#c2185b', '#e91e63', '#f06292', '#f8bbd0']
}
};
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${palette(1)}; // props.theme.palette[props.palette][1]
color: ${palette("primary", 1)}; // props.theme.palette.primary[1]
color: ${palette("primary")}; // props.theme.palette.primary[props.tone || 0]
color: ${palette("primary", -1)}; // props.theme.palette.primary[3]
color: ${palette("primary", 10)}; // props.theme.palette.primary[3]
color: ${palette("primary", -10)}; // props.theme.palette.primary[0]
color: ${palette("primary", 0, "red")}; // props.theme.palette.primary[0] || red
`;
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<Button palette="secondary" />
</ThemeProvider>
Returns
pass if prop is truthy. Otherwise returns
fail
test (Needle | Array<Needle> | Object)
pass any (optional, default
"")
fail any (optional, default
"")
import styled from "styled-components";
import { ifProp, palette } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
background-color: ${ifProp("transparent", "transparent", palette(0))};
color: ${ifProp(["transparent", "accent"], palette("secondary"))};
font-size: ${ifProp({ size: "large" }, "20px", ifProp({ size: "medium" }, "16px", "12px"))};
`;
Returns PropsFn
Returns
pass if prop is falsy. Otherwise returns
fail
import styled from "styled-components";
import { ifNotProp } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
font-size: ${ifNotProp("large", "20px", "30px")};
`;
Returns PropsFn
Calls a function passing properties values as arguments.
// example with polished
import styled from "styled-components";
import { darken } from "polished";
import { withProp, prop } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
border-color: ${withProp(prop("theme.primaryColor", "blue"), darken(0.5))};
font-size: ${withProp("theme.size", size => `${size + 1}px`)};
background: ${withProp(["foo", "bar"], (foo, bar) => `${foo}${bar}`)};
`;
Returns PropsFn
Switches on a given prop. Returns the value or function for a given prop value. Third parameter is default value.
import styled, { css } from "styled-components";
import { switchProp, prop } from "styled-tools";
const Button = styled.button`
font-size: ${switchProp(prop("size", "medium"), {
small: prop("theme.sizes.sm", "12px"),
medium: prop("theme.sizes.md", "16px"),
large: prop("theme.sizes.lg", "20px")
}, prop("theme.sizes.md", "16px"))};
${switchProp("theme.kind", {
light: css`
color: LightBlue;
`,
dark: css`
color: DarkBlue;
`
}, css`color: black;`)}
`;
<Button size="large" theme={{ kind: "light" }} />
Returns PropsFn
A Needle is used to map the props to a value. This can either be done with
a path string
"theme.size.sm" or with a function
(props) => props.theme.size.sm (these two examples are equivalent).
All of styled-tools can be used as Needles making it possible to do
composition between functions. ie
ifProp(theme("dark"), "black", "white")
MIT © Diego Haz