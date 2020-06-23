Useful interpolated functions for styled-components 💅, emotion 👩‍🎤, JSS and other CSS-in-JS libraries.

Install

npm:

npm i styled-tools

Yarn:

yarn add styled-tools

Usage

import styled, { css } from "styled-components" ; import { prop, ifProp, switchProp } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` color: ${prop( "color" , "red" )} ; font-size: ${ifProp({ size: "large" } , "20px", "14px")}; background-color: ${switchProp( "theme" , { dark: "blue" , darker: "mediumblue" , darkest: "darkblue" } )}; ` ; <Button color="blue" /> // renders with color: red <Button /> // renders with font-size: 20px <Button size="large" /> // renders with background-color: mediumblue <Button theme="darker" />

A more complex example:

const Button = styled.button ` color: ${prop( "theme.colors.white" , "#fff" )} ; font-size: ${ifProp({ size: "large" } , prop("theme.sizes.lg", "20px"), prop("theme.sizes.md", "14px"))}; background-color: ${prop( "theme.colors.black" , "#000" )} ; ${switchProp( "kind" , { dark: css` background-color : ${prop( "theme.colors.blue" , "blue" )} ; border : 1 px solid ${prop( "theme.colors.blue" , "blue" )} ; ` , darker: css` background-color : ${prop( "theme.colors.mediumblue" , "mediumblue" )} ; border : 1 px solid ${prop( "theme.colors.mediumblue" , "mediumblue" )} ; ` , darkest: css` background-color : ${prop( "theme.colors.darkblue" , "darkblue" )} ; border : 1 px solid ${prop( "theme.colors.darkblue" , "darkblue" )} ; ` } )} ${ifProp( "disabled" , css` background-color : ${prop( "theme.colors.gray" , "#999" )} ; border-color : ${prop( "theme.colors.gray" , "#999" )} ; pointer-events : none ; ` )} ` ;

API

Table of Contents

prop

Returns the value of props[path] or defaultValue

Parameters

path string

defaultValue any

Examples

import styled from "styled-components" ; import { prop } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` color: ${prop( "color" , "red" )} ; ` ;

Returns PropsFn

theme

Same as prop , except that it returns props.theme[path] instead of props[path] .

Parameters

path string

defaultValue any

Examples

import styled from "styled-components" ; import { theme } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` color: ${theme( "button.color" , "red" )} ; ` ;

palette

Returns props.theme.palette[key || props.palette][tone || props.tone || 0] or defaultValue .

Parameters

keyOrTone (string | number)

toneOrDefaultValue any

defaultValue any

Examples

import styled, { ThemeProvider } from "styled-components" ; import { palette } from "styled-tools" ; const theme = { palette : { primary : [ '#1976d2' , '#2196f3' , '#71bcf7' , '#c2e2fb' ], secondary : [ '#c2185b' , '#e91e63' , '#f06292' , '#f8bbd0' ] } }; const Button = styled.button ` color: ${palette( 1 )} ; // props.theme.palette[props.palette][1] color: ${palette( "primary" , 1 )} ; // props.theme.palette.primary[1] color: ${palette( "primary" )} ; // props.theme.palette.primary[props.tone || 0] color: ${palette( "primary" , -1 )} ; // props.theme.palette.primary[3] color: ${palette( "primary" , 10 )} ; // props.theme.palette.primary[3] color: ${palette( "primary" , -10 )} ; // props.theme.palette.primary[0] color: ${palette( "primary" , 0 , "red" )} ; // props.theme.palette.primary[0] || red ` ; < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < Button palette = "secondary" /> </ ThemeProvider >

ifProp

Returns pass if prop is truthy. Otherwise returns fail

Parameters

test (Needle | Array<Needle> | Object)

pass any (optional, default "" )

(optional, default ) fail any (optional, default "" )

Examples

import styled from "styled-components" ; import { ifProp, palette } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` background-color: ${ifProp( "transparent" , "transparent" , palette( 0 ))} ; color: ${ifProp([ "transparent" , "accent" ], palette( "secondary" ))} ; font-size: ${ifProp({ size: "large" } , "20px", ifProp({ size: "medium" }, "16px", "12px"))}; ` ;

Returns PropsFn

ifNotProp

Returns pass if prop is falsy. Otherwise returns fail

Parameters

test (Needle | Array<Needle> | Object)

pass any

fail any

Examples

import styled from "styled-components" ; import { ifNotProp } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` font-size: ${ifNotProp( "large" , "20px" , "30px" )} ; ` ;

Returns PropsFn

withProp

Calls a function passing properties values as arguments.

Parameters

needle (Needle | Array<Needle>)

fn Function

Examples

import styled from "styled-components" ; import { darken } from "polished" ; import { withProp, prop } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` border-color: ${withProp(prop( "theme.primaryColor" , "blue" ), darken( 0.5 ))} ; font-size: ${withProp( "theme.size" , size => ` ${size + 1 } px` )} ; background: ${withProp([ "foo" , "bar" ], (foo, bar) => ` ${foo} ${bar} ` )} ; ` ;

Returns PropsFn

switchProp

Switches on a given prop. Returns the value or function for a given prop value. Third parameter is default value.

Parameters

needle Needle

cases (Object | PropsFn)

defaultCase any

Examples

import styled, { css } from "styled-components" ; import { switchProp, prop } from "styled-tools" ; const Button = styled.button ` font-size: ${switchProp(prop( "size" , "medium" ), { small: prop( "theme.sizes.sm" , "12px" ), medium: prop( "theme.sizes.md" , "16px" ), large: prop( "theme.sizes.lg" , "20px" ) } , prop("theme.sizes.md", "16px"))}; ${switchProp( "theme.kind" , { light: css` color : LightBlue ; ` , dark: css` color : DarkBlue ; ` } , css` color: black; `)} ` ; < Button size = "large" theme = {{ kind: " light " }} />

Returns PropsFn

Types

Needle

A Needle is used to map the props to a value. This can either be done with a path string "theme.size.sm" or with a function (props) => props.theme.size.sm (these two examples are equivalent).

All of styled-tools can be used as Needles making it possible to do composition between functions. ie ifProp(theme("dark"), "black", "white")

Type: (string | Function)

License

MIT © Diego Haz