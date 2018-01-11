Create themes for your app using styled-components

Read the introductory blog post

Installation

yarn add styled-components styled-theming

Example

import React from 'react' ; import styled, {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components' ; import theme from 'styled-theming' ; const boxBackgroundColor = theme( 'mode' , { light : '#fff' , dark : '#000' , }); const Box = styled.div ` background-color: ${boxBackgroundColor} ; ` ; export default function App ( ) { return ( < ThemeProvider theme = {{ mode: ' light ' }}> < Box > Hello World </ Box > </ ThemeProvider > ); }

API

See styled-components docs

<ThemeProvider> is part of styled-components, but is required for styled-theming.

import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components' ;

<ThemeProvider> accepts a single prop theme which you should pass an object with either strings or getter functions. For example:

<ThemeProvider theme={{ mode : 'dark' , size : 'large' }}> < ThemeProvider theme = {{ mode: modes => modes.dark, size: sizes => sizes.large }}>

You should generally set up a <ThemeProvider> at the root of your app:

function App ( ) { return ( < ThemeProvider theme = {...} > {/* rest of your app */} </ ThemeProvider > ); }

Most of your theming will be done with this function.

name should match one of the keys in your <ThemeProvider> theme.

<ThemeProvider theme={{ whatever : '...' }}/> theme( 'whatever' , {...});

values should be an object where one of the keys will be selected by the value provided to <ThemeProvider> theme.

<ThemeProvider theme={{ mode : 'light' }}/> < ThemeProvider theme = {{ mode: ' dark ' }}/> theme('mode', { light: '...', dark: '...', });

The values of this object can be any CSS value.

theme( 'mode' , { light : '#fff' , dark : '#000' , }); theme( 'font' , { sansSerif : '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif' , serif : 'Georgia, Times, "Times New Roman", serif' , monoSpaced : 'Consolas, monaco, monospace' , });

These values can also be functions that return CSS values.

theme( 'mode' , { light : props => props.theme.userProfileAccentColor.light, dark : props => props.theme.userProfileAccentColor.dark, });

theme will create a function that you can use as a value in styled-component's styled function.

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import theme from 'styled-theming' ; const backgroundColor = theme( 'mode' , { light : '#fff' , dark : '#000' , }); const Box = styled.div ` background-color: ${backgroundColor} ` ;

The values will be passed through like any other interpolation in styled-components. You can use the css helper to add entire blocks of styles, including their own interpolations.

import styled, {css} from 'styled-components' ; import theme from 'styled-theming' ; const white = "#fff" ; const black = "#000" ; const boxStyles = theme( 'mode' , { light : css` background : ${white} ; color : ${black} ; ` , dark : css` background : ${black} ; color : ${white} ; ` , }); const Box = styled.div ` ${boxStyles} ` ;

It's often useful to create variants of the same component that are selected via an additional prop.

To make this easier with theming, styled-theming provides a theme.variants function.