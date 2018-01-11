openbase logo
Readme

styled-theming

Create themes for your app using styled-components

Read the introductory blog post

Installation

yarn add styled-components styled-theming

Example

import React from 'react';
import styled, {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'styled-theming';

const boxBackgroundColor = theme('mode', {
  light: '#fff',
  dark: '#000',
});

const Box = styled.div`
  background-color: ${boxBackgroundColor};
`;

export default function App() {
  return (
    <ThemeProvider theme={{ mode: 'light' }}>
      <Box>
        Hello World
      </Box>
    </ThemeProvider>
  );
}

API

<ThemeProvider>

See styled-components docs

<ThemeProvider> is part of styled-components, but is required for styled-theming.

import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components';

<ThemeProvider> accepts a single prop theme which you should pass an object with either strings or getter functions. For example:

<ThemeProvider theme={{ mode: 'dark', size: 'large' }}>
<ThemeProvider theme={{ mode: modes => modes.dark, size: sizes => sizes.large }}>

You should generally set up a <ThemeProvider> at the root of your app:

function App() {
  return (
    <ThemeProvider theme={...}>
      {/* rest of your app */}
    </ThemeProvider>
  );
}

theme(name, values)

Most of your theming will be done with this function.

name should match one of the keys in your <ThemeProvider> theme.

<ThemeProvider theme={{ whatever: '...' }}/>

theme('whatever', {...});

values should be an object where one of the keys will be selected by the value provided to <ThemeProvider> theme.

<ThemeProvider theme={{ mode: 'light' }}/>
<ThemeProvider theme={{ mode: 'dark' }}/>

theme('mode', {
  light: '...',
  dark: '...',
});

The values of this object can be any CSS value.

theme('mode', {
  light: '#fff',
  dark: '#000',
});

theme('font', {
  sansSerif: '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif',
  serif: 'Georgia, Times, "Times New Roman", serif',
  monoSpaced: 'Consolas, monaco, monospace',
});

These values can also be functions that return CSS values.

theme('mode', {
  light: props => props.theme.userProfileAccentColor.light,
  dark: props => props.theme.userProfileAccentColor.dark,
});

theme will create a function that you can use as a value in styled-component's styled function.

import styled from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'styled-theming';

const backgroundColor = theme('mode', {
  light: '#fff',
  dark: '#000',
});

const Box = styled.div`
  background-color: ${backgroundColor}
`;

The values will be passed through like any other interpolation in styled-components. You can use the css helper to add entire blocks of styles, including their own interpolations.

import styled, {css} from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'styled-theming';

const white = "#fff";
const black = "#000";

const boxStyles = theme('mode', {
  light: css`
    background: ${white};
    color: ${black};
  `,
  dark: css`
    background: ${black};
    color: ${white};
  `,
});

const Box = styled.div`
  ${boxStyles}
`;

theme.variants(name, prop, themes)

It's often useful to create variants of the same component that are selected via an additional prop.

To make this easier with theming, styled-theming provides a theme.variants function.

import styled from 'styled-components';
import theme from 'styled-theming';

const backgroundColor = theme.variants('mode', 'variant', {
  default: { light: 'gray', dark: 'darkgray' },
  primary: { light: 'blue', dark: 'darkblue' },
  success: { light: 'green', dark: 'darkgreen' },
  warning: { light: 'orange', dark: 'darkorange' },
});

const Button = styled.button`
  background-color: ${backgroundColor};
`;

Button.propTypes = {
  variant: PropTypes.oneOf(['default', 'primary', 'success', 'warning'])
};

Button.defaultProps = {
  variant: 'default',
};

<Button/>
<Button variant="primary"/>
<Button variant="success"/>
<Button variant="warning"/>

