openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
st

styled-theme

by Haz
0.3.3 (see all)

Extensible theming system for styled-components 💅

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

styled-theme 💅🏿

Generated with nod NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

Theming system for styled-components 💅

Install

$ npm install --save styled-theme

Usage

Play with it on WebpackBin

import styled from 'styled-components'
import { font, palette } from 'styled-theme' 

const Text = styled.span`
  font-family: ${font('primary')};
  background-color: ${palette(1)};
  color: ${palette('grayscale', 0, true)};
`

Text.defaultProps = {
  palette: 'primary'
}

<Text>Hello</Text>

image

<Text reverse>Hello</Text>

image

<Text palette="secondary">Hello</Text>

image

Provide your own theme

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'

const xmasTheme = {
  fonts: {
    primary: 'Georgia, serif'
  },
  palette: {
    // red gradient
    primary: ['#D32F2F', '#F44336', '#F8877F', '#FFCDD2']
  }
}

<ThemeProvider theme={xmasTheme}>
  <Text>Hello</Text>
</ThemeProvider>

image

Default theme structure

This is the content of src/theme.js:

import coolorsToHex from 'coolors-to-hex'
import { reversePalette } from './composer'

const theme = {}

theme.palette = {
  primary: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/1976d2-2196f3-71bcf7-97cef9-c2e2fb'),
  secondary: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/c2185b-e91e63-f06292-f48caf-f8bbd0'),
  danger: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/d32f2f-f44336-f8877f-f9a7a1-ffcdd2'),
  alert: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/ffa000-ffc107-ffd761-ffecb3-fff2ce'),
  success: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/388e3c-4caf50-7cc47f-9fd4a1-c8e6c9'),
  grayscale: ['#212121', '#616161', '#9e9e9e', '#bdbdbd', '#e0e0e0', '#ffffff']
}

theme.reversePalette = reversePalette(theme.palette)

theme.fonts = {
  primary: 'Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Roboto, sans-serif',
  pre: 'Consolas, Liberation Mono, Menlo, Courier, monospace',
  quote: 'Georgia, serif'
}

theme.sizes = {
  maxWidth: '1100px'
}

export default theme

reversePalette is a helper method. Import it from styled-theme/composer.

API

reversePalette

Revert the palette

Parameters

Examples

reversePalette({ primary: ['red', 'yellow', 'green'] })
// { primary: ['green', 'yellow', 'red'] }

Returns Palette

key

Returns the value of props.theme[path] or styledTheme[path]

Parameters

Examples

const Button = styled.button`
 font-family: ${key('fonts.primary')};
 color: ${key(['colors', 'primary', 0])};
`

Returns any

font

Shorthand to key(['fonts', path])

Parameters

  • path string
  • defaultValue any

Examples

const Button = styled.button`
 font-family: ${font('primary')};
`

Returns Font

size

Shorthand to key(['sizes', path])

Parameters

  • path string
  • defaultValue any

Examples

const Button = styled.button`
 padding: ${size('padding')};
`

Returns Size

palette

Returns the value of props.theme[palette || reversePalette][path][index] or styledTheme[palette || reversePalette][path][index] (default theme)

The arguments can be passed in any order, as long as types are kept.

Parameters

  • index number The index of tone in theme palette tones array
  • path string? The key of the tones in theme palette object (optional, default props.palette)
  • exceptions Object? An object with path as key and index as value
  • reverse boolean? Flag to return tone from reversePalette or palette
  • defaultValue string? Default value
  • args ...any

Examples

// index = 1
// exception = { grayscale: 0 }
// reverse = true
const Button = styled.button`
 background-color: ${palette({ grayscale: 0 }, 1, true)};
`

// renders props.theme.reversePalette.grayscale[0]
<Button palette="grayscale" />

// renders props.theme.palette.danger[1] (nullify reverse)
<Button palette="danger" reverse />

Returns Tones

Tone

Type: string

Tones

Type: Array<Tone>

Font

Type: string

Size

Type: string

Palette

Type: {}

Fonts

Type: {}

Sizes

Type: {}

Theme

Type: {palette: Palette?, reversePalette: Palette?, fonts: Fonts?, sizes: Sizes?}

  • styled-tools - Utilities for styled-components (like lodash)

License

MIT © Diego Haz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial