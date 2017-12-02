Theming system for styled-components 💅
$ npm install --save styled-theme
import styled from 'styled-components'
import { font, palette } from 'styled-theme'
const Text = styled.span`
font-family: ${font('primary')};
background-color: ${palette(1)};
color: ${palette('grayscale', 0, true)};
`
Text.defaultProps = {
palette: 'primary'
}
<Text>Hello</Text>
<Text reverse>Hello</Text>
<Text palette="secondary">Hello</Text>
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'
const xmasTheme = {
fonts: {
primary: 'Georgia, serif'
},
palette: {
// red gradient
primary: ['#D32F2F', '#F44336', '#F8877F', '#FFCDD2']
}
}
<ThemeProvider theme={xmasTheme}>
<Text>Hello</Text>
</ThemeProvider>
This is the content of
src/theme.js:
import coolorsToHex from 'coolors-to-hex'
import { reversePalette } from './composer'
const theme = {}
theme.palette = {
primary: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/1976d2-2196f3-71bcf7-97cef9-c2e2fb'),
secondary: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/c2185b-e91e63-f06292-f48caf-f8bbd0'),
danger: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/d32f2f-f44336-f8877f-f9a7a1-ffcdd2'),
alert: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/ffa000-ffc107-ffd761-ffecb3-fff2ce'),
success: coolorsToHex('https://coolors.co/388e3c-4caf50-7cc47f-9fd4a1-c8e6c9'),
grayscale: ['#212121', '#616161', '#9e9e9e', '#bdbdbd', '#e0e0e0', '#ffffff']
}
theme.reversePalette = reversePalette(theme.palette)
theme.fonts = {
primary: 'Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Roboto, sans-serif',
pre: 'Consolas, Liberation Mono, Menlo, Courier, monospace',
quote: 'Georgia, serif'
}
theme.sizes = {
maxWidth: '1100px'
}
export default theme
reversePalette is a helper method. Import it from
styled-theme/composer.
Revert the palette
Parameters
palette Palette
Examples
reversePalette({ primary: ['red', 'yellow', 'green'] })
// { primary: ['green', 'yellow', 'red'] }
Returns Palette
Returns the value of
props.theme[path] or
styledTheme[path]
Parameters
Examples
const Button = styled.button`
font-family: ${key('fonts.primary')};
color: ${key(['colors', 'primary', 0])};
`
Returns any
Shorthand to
key(['fonts', path])
Parameters
path string
defaultValue any
Examples
const Button = styled.button`
font-family: ${font('primary')};
`
Returns Font
Shorthand to
key(['sizes', path])
Parameters
path string
defaultValue any
Examples
const Button = styled.button`
padding: ${size('padding')};
`
Returns Size
Returns the value of
props.theme[palette || reversePalette][path][index] or
styledTheme[palette || reversePalette][path][index] (default theme)
The arguments can be passed in any order, as long as types are kept.
Parameters
index number The index of tone in theme palette tones array
path string? The key of the tones in theme palette object (optional, default
props.palette)
exceptions Object? An object with path as key and index as value
reverse boolean? Flag to return tone from
reversePalette or
palette
defaultValue string? Default value
args ...any
Examples
// index = 1
// exception = { grayscale: 0 }
// reverse = true
const Button = styled.button`
background-color: ${palette({ grayscale: 0 }, 1, true)};
`
// renders props.theme.reversePalette.grayscale[0]
<Button palette="grayscale" />
// renders props.theme.palette.danger[1] (nullify reverse)
<Button palette="danger" reverse />
Returns Tones
MIT © Diego Haz