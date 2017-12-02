Theming system for styled-components 💅

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import styled from 'styled-components' import { font, palette } from 'styled-theme' const Text = styled.span ` font-family: ${font( 'primary' )} ; background-color: ${palette( 1 )} ; color: ${palette( 'grayscale' , 0 , true )} ; ` Text.defaultProps = { palette : 'primary' }

<Text>Hello< /Text>

<Text reverse>Hello< /Text>

<Text palette= "secondary" >Hello< /Text>

Provide your own theme

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' const xmasTheme = { fonts : { primary : 'Georgia, serif' }, palette : { primary : [ '#D32F2F' , '#F44336' , '#F8877F' , '#FFCDD2' ] } } <ThemeProvider theme={xmasTheme}> < Text > Hello </ Text > </ ThemeProvider >

Default theme structure

This is the content of src/theme.js :

import coolorsToHex from 'coolors-to-hex' import { reversePalette } from './composer' const theme = {} theme.palette = { primary : coolorsToHex( 'https://coolors.co/1976d2-2196f3-71bcf7-97cef9-c2e2fb' ), secondary : coolorsToHex( 'https://coolors.co/c2185b-e91e63-f06292-f48caf-f8bbd0' ), danger : coolorsToHex( 'https://coolors.co/d32f2f-f44336-f8877f-f9a7a1-ffcdd2' ), alert : coolorsToHex( 'https://coolors.co/ffa000-ffc107-ffd761-ffecb3-fff2ce' ), success : coolorsToHex( 'https://coolors.co/388e3c-4caf50-7cc47f-9fd4a1-c8e6c9' ), grayscale : [ '#212121' , '#616161' , '#9e9e9e' , '#bdbdbd' , '#e0e0e0' , '#ffffff' ] } theme.reversePalette = reversePalette(theme.palette) theme.fonts = { primary : 'Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Roboto, sans-serif' , pre : 'Consolas, Liberation Mono, Menlo, Courier, monospace' , quote : 'Georgia, serif' } theme.sizes = { maxWidth : '1100px' } export default theme

reversePalette is a helper method. Import it from styled-theme/composer .

API

reversePalette

Revert the palette

Parameters

palette Palette

Examples

reversePalette({ primary : [ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'green' ] })

Returns Palette

key

Returns the value of props.theme[path] or styledTheme[path]

Parameters

path (string | Array<string>)

defaultValue any

Examples

const Button = styled.button ` font-family: ${key( 'fonts.primary' )} ; color: ${key([ 'colors' , 'primary' , 0 ])} ; `

Returns any

font

Shorthand to key(['fonts', path])

Parameters

path string

defaultValue any

Examples

const Button = styled.button ` font-family: ${font( 'primary' )} ; `

Returns Font

size

Shorthand to key(['sizes', path])

Parameters

path string

defaultValue any

Examples

const Button = styled.button ` padding: ${size( 'padding' )} ; `

Returns Size

palette

Returns the value of props.theme[palette || reversePalette][path][index] or styledTheme[palette || reversePalette][path][index] (default theme)

The arguments can be passed in any order, as long as types are kept.

Parameters

index number The index of tone in theme palette tones array

The index of tone in theme palette tones array path string? The key of the tones in theme palette object (optional, default props.palette )

The key of the tones in theme palette object (optional, default ) exceptions Object? An object with path as key and index as value

An object with path as key and index as value reverse boolean? Flag to return tone from reversePalette or palette

Flag to return tone from or defaultValue string? Default value

Default value args ...any

Examples

const Button = styled.button ` background-color: ${palette({ grayscale: 0 } , 1, true)}; ` <Button palette= "grayscale" /> < Button palette = "danger" reverse />

Returns Tones

Tone

Type: string

Tones

Type: Array<Tone>

Font

Type: string

Size

Type: string

Palette

Type: {}

Fonts

Type: {}

Sizes

Type: {}

Theme

Type: {palette: Palette?, reversePalette: Palette?, fonts: Fonts?, sizes: Sizes?}

