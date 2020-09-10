Generate styled-components 💅 from SVG files
This utility generates React components, using the
styled.svg function. Just drop the .svg somewhere in the project, run the tool and start using your svg files as inline svg with all React and
styled-components beauty. As a bonus, all svg files are optimized, using the awesome svgo library.
npx styled-svg **/*.svg --size=small:18x18 --size=medium:24x24 --size=large:36x36
import React from 'react'
import Warning from './Warning'
const ComponentWithImage = props => (
<div>
{props.children}
<Warning size='medium' fillColor='red' />
</div>
)
export default ComponentWithImage
|name
|type
|default
|description
|fillColor
String /
null
null
|override fill color of paths and other elements
|fillColorRule
String
'&&& path, &&& use, &&& g'
|rule for selecting elements to colorize, you only need to change this, for complex svg structures.
|size
String /
null /
Object
null
|one of the sizes keys, to set the size, or an object
{ width, height }
|sizes
Object
{}
|Override possible sizes, example below (by default these are generated with the --size option, so you probably won't need this)
const sizes = {
small: { width: 18, height: 18 },
medium: { width: 24, height: 24 },
large: { width: 36, height: 36 }
}
As the components are just regular styled-components, overriding styles is easy. Note if you just want to change colors for hover and other state-changes, you can use the
fillColor prop of the generated components.
import React from 'react'
import styled from 'styled-components'
import Warning from './Warning'
const CustomizedWarning = styled(Warning)`
width: 100%;
border-radius: 3px;
`
Install the dependency
npm i --save-dev styled-svg
Create a npm script entry in your package.json
{
//...
"scripts": {
"svg": "styled-svg src/**/*.svg --size=small:18x18 --size=medium:24x24"
},
//...
}
Then run
npm run svg at any time to generate Components
Install the dependency
npm i --save-dev styled-svg
JS example
const convert = require('styled-svg')
// options have the same defaults as the command line usage
const options = {
clean: true,
dryRun: false
noTests: false,
outputDir: './output',
templatesDir: : './templates',
testDir: './output',
size: [
'small:18x18',
'medium:24x24'
]
}
const files = [
'path/to/file/a.svg',
'path/to/file/b.svg',
'path/to/file/c.svg'
]
// returns a promise that resolves to an array of results
convert(files, options)
Install the package globally
npm i -g styled-svg
Run it in any directory
styled-svg **/*.svg
All changes are logged in releases.