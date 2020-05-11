Simple animation loading components with styled-components

See React Storybook Demo

See Bit components collection

Inspired by SpinKit.

Install

$ yarn add styled-spinkit

or

$ npm install

API

Components

<ChasingDots/>

<Circle/>

<CubeGrid/>

<Pulse/>

<FadingCircle/>

<ThreeBounce/>

<FoldingCube/>

<WanderingCubes/>

<WaveLoading/>

<DoubleBounce/>

<RotaingPlane/>

Props

Prop Type Default color string #333 size number 40

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco