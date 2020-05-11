Simple animation loading components with styled-components
Inspired by SpinKit.
$ yarn add styled-spinkit
or
$ npm install --save styled-spinkit
<ChasingDots/>
<Circle/>
<CubeGrid/>
<Pulse/>
<FadingCircle/>
<ThreeBounce/>
<FoldingCube/>
<WanderingCubes/>
<WaveLoading/>
<DoubleBounce/>
<RotaingPlane/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
color
string
#333
size
number
40
