Readme

styled-spinkit

Build Status tested with jest styled with prettier MIT License All Contributors

Simple animation loading components with styled-components

https://gyazo.com/9fdf10c73edd16495a854b199e8f9ee0

See React Storybook Demo

See Bit components collection

Inspired by SpinKit.

Install

$ yarn add styled-spinkit

or

$ npm install --save styled-spinkit

API

Components

  • <ChasingDots/>
  • <Circle/>
  • <CubeGrid/>
  • <Pulse/>
  • <FadingCircle/>
  • <ThreeBounce/>
  • <FoldingCube/>
  • <WanderingCubes/>
  • <WaveLoading/>
  • <DoubleBounce/>
  • <RotaingPlane/>

Props

PropTypeDefault
colorstring#333
sizenumber40

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

akameco
akameco
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🚇		jrusx
jrusx
💻 🐛		Bap ☺
Bap ☺
💻		KagXaef
KagXaef
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco

