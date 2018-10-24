Get static CSS(-in-JS) selectors (like .sc-htpNat ) from React components

Note:

This library relies on implementation details of libraries mentioned in Usage so as to get component selectors. Styled Components, for example, has a .styledComponentId property, whereas Emotion uses the .toString() method.

This means that they can break it in patch versions. If this happens, we'll release a fix here as soon as possible. For more information, see our code.