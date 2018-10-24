Get static CSS(-in-JS) selectors (like
.sc-htpNat) from React components
Note:
This library relies on implementation details of libraries mentioned in Usage so as to get component selectors. Styled Components, for example, has a
.styledComponentIdproperty, whereas Emotion uses the
.toString()method.
This means that they can break it in patch versions. If this happens, we'll release a fix here as soon as possible. For more information, see our code.
$ npm i styled-selector
import styled from "styled-components";
import s from "styled-selector";
const Comp = styled.div``;
s(Comp); // .sc-htpNat
import styled, { css } from "react-emotion";
import s from "styled-selector";
const Comp = styled("div")``;
s(Comp); // .css-htpNat
const className = css``;
s(className); // .css-htpNat
import styled from "styled-components";
import use from "reuse";
import s from "styled-selector";
const Comp = use(styled.div``);
s(Comp); // .sc-htpNat
import React from "react";
import s from "styled-selector";
const Comp = () => <div id="foo" />;
Comp.selector = "#foo";
s(Comp); // #foo
MIT © Haz