Bootstrap 4 reboot.css for styled-components

reboot.css from Bootstrap v4 for styled-components.

Also see styled-reset from Zac Anger && also see styled-normalize from LestaD.

npm i styled-reboot

Usage with styled-components v4 or v5:

import * as React from 'react' ; import { Reboot } from 'styled-reboot' ; const App = () => ( <> < Reboot /> < div > Hi, I am an app! </ div > </> ); export default App;

Or you can create your own global style (Don't forget to create a theme, or extend ours! We provide a few defaults.):

import React from 'react' ; import { createGlobalStyle, ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import { reboot, defaultRebootTheme } from 'styled-reboot' ; const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle ` ${reboot} /* other styles */ ` ; const App = () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {defaultRebootTheme} > < GlobalStyle /> < div > Hi, I am an app! </ div > </ ThemeProvider > }; export default App;

Credits

All credit goes to Bootstrap for reboot.css. Bootstrap is released under the MIT License.

MIT