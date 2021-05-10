Bootstrap 4 reboot.css for styled-components
reboot.css from Bootstrap v4 for styled-components.
Also see styled-reset from Zac Anger && also see styled-normalize from LestaD.
npm i styled-reboot
// app.js
import * as React from 'react';
import { Reboot } from 'styled-reboot';
const App = () => (
<>
<Reboot />
<div>Hi, I am an app!</div>
</>
);
export default App;
Or you can create your own global style (Don't forget to create a theme, or extend ours! We provide a few defaults.):
// app.js
import React from 'react';
import { createGlobalStyle, ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import { reboot, defaultRebootTheme } from 'styled-reboot';
const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle`
${reboot}
/* other styles */
`;
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={defaultRebootTheme}>
<GlobalStyle />
<div>Hi, I am an app!</div>
</ThemeProvider>
};
export default App;
All credit goes to Bootstrap for reboot.css. Bootstrap is released under the MIT License.