2.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircleCI

styled-reboot

Bootstrap 4 reboot.css for styled-components

reboot.css from Bootstrap v4 for styled-components.

Also see styled-reset from Zac Anger && also see styled-normalize from LestaD.

Installation:

npm i styled-reboot

Usage with styled-components v4 or v5:

// app.js
import * as React from 'react';
import { Reboot } from 'styled-reboot';

const App = () => (
  <>
    <Reboot />
    <div>Hi, I am an app!</div>
  </>
);

export default App;

Or you can create your own global style (Don't forget to create a theme, or extend ours! We provide a few defaults.):

// app.js
import React from 'react';
import { createGlobalStyle, ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import { reboot, defaultRebootTheme } from 'styled-reboot';

const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle`
  ${reboot}
  /* other styles */
`;

const App = () => (
  <ThemeProvider theme={defaultRebootTheme}>
    <GlobalStyle />
    <div>Hi, I am an app!</div>
  </ThemeProvider>
};

export default App;

Credits

All credit goes to Bootstrap for reboot.css. Bootstrap is released under the MIT License.

License:

MIT

