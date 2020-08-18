openbase logo
sn

styled-normalize

by Sergey Sova
8.0.7

normalize.css for styled-components

Downloads/wk

101K

GitHub Stars

419

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

styled-normalize

CSS-normalize library for styled-components.

The original normalize.css is pulled from necolas/normalize.css, and parsed into styled ready format.

Usage

npm install --save styled-normalize

yarn add styled-normalize

styled-components v4 / v5

Package exported normalize and Normalize. Normalize is a component with global styles. normalize is a css-normalize content to interpolate into styled component.

Use as component:

// index.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Normalize } from 'styled-normalize'

import { App } from './app'

const Root = () => (
  <React.Fragment>
    <Normalize />
    <App />
  </React.Fragment>
)

ReactDOM.render(<Root />, document.querySelector('#root'))

Also you can use createGlobalStyle API:

// styles/index.js
import { createGlobalStyle } from 'styled-components'
import { normalize } from 'styled-normalize'

export const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle`
  ${normalize}

  // You can continue writing global styles here
  body {
    padding: 0;
    background-color: black;
  }
`

// index.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'

import { GlobalStyle } from './styles'
import { App } from './app'

const Root = () => (
  <React.Fragment>
    <GlobalStyle />
    <App />
  </React.Fragment>
)

ReactDOM.render(<Root />, document.querySelector('#root'))

You can also use named imports:

// ES Modules
import { normalize, Normalize } from 'styled-normalize'

// CommonJS
const { normalize, Normalize } = require('styled-normalize')

styled-components v3

If you want to use styled-normalize with styled-components@v3 you should use prev npm tag.

npm install styled-normalize@prev

v3 don't supports createGlobalStyle API.

Version

NO SEMVER!

Why? Because X.Y numbers in vX.Y.Z version matches X.Y in normalize.css

License

The MIT License

