CSS-normalize library for styled-components.

The original normalize.css is pulled from necolas/normalize.css, and parsed into styled ready format.

Usage

npm install --save styled-normalize

yarn add styled-normalize

styled-components v4 / v5

Package exported normalize and Normalize . Normalize is a component with global styles. normalize is a css-normalize content to interpolate into styled component.

Use as component:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Normalize } from 'styled-normalize' import { App } from './app' const Root = () => ( < React.Fragment > < Normalize /> < App /> </ React.Fragment > ) ReactDOM.render( < Root /> , document.querySelector('#root'))

Also you can use createGlobalStyle API:

import { createGlobalStyle } from 'styled-components' import { normalize } from 'styled-normalize' export const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle ` ${normalize} // You can continue writing global styles here body { padding: 0; background-color: black; } ` import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { GlobalStyle } from './styles' import { App } from './app' const Root = () => ( < React.Fragment > < GlobalStyle /> < App /> </ React.Fragment > ) ReactDOM.render( < Root /> , document.querySelector('#root'))

You can also use named imports:

import { normalize, Normalize } from 'styled-normalize' const { normalize, Normalize } = require ( 'styled-normalize' )

styled-components v3

If you want to use styled-normalize with styled-components@v3 you should use prev npm tag.

npm install styled-normalize@prev

v3 don't supports createGlobalStyle API.

Version

NO SEMVER!

Why? Because X.Y numbers in vX.Y.Z version matches X.Y in normalize.css

License

The MIT License