Super simple wrapper for creating styled-components mixins. Perhaps more human-readable syntax for overwrite rules
npm i --save styled-mixin
import styled from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';
const tomatoColorMixin = createMixin`
color: tomato;
`;
const Header = styled.h1`
color: black;
font-size: 20px;
`;
const Button = styled.button`
color: black;
border: none;
`;
const TomatoHeader = tomatoColorMixin(Header);
const TomatoButton = tomatoColorMixin(Button);
Use
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin/native';
if you need react-native mode.
import styled, { keyframes } from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';
const Header = styled.h1`
color: black;
`;
const rotate360Keyframes = keyframes`
from {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
to {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
`;
const rotate = createMixin`
animation: ${rotate360Keyframes} 2s linear infinite;
`;
const Uiiiii = rotate(Header);
import styled from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';
const blackOrTomatoMixin = createMixin`
color: ${ props => props.tomato ? 'tomato' : 'black' };
`;
const Button = blackOrTomatoMixin(styled.button`
border: none;
`);
<Button tomato>Tomato!!!</Button>
import styled from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';
const Header = styled.h1`
color: black;
`;
const tomatoColorMixin = createMixin`
color: tomato;
`;
const fontSizeMixin = createMixin`
font-size: 20px;
`;
const TomatoHeader = tomatoColorMixin(fontSizeMixin(Header));