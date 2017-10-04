openbase logo
styled-mixin

by Dima Paloskin
0.2.1 (see all)

Simple wrapper for creating styled-components mixins

Readme

STOP.

just read new styled-components docs now ;)

styled-mixin Build Status

Super simple wrapper for creating styled-components mixins. Perhaps more human-readable syntax for overwrite rules

Install

npm i --save styled-mixin

Usage

Basic


import styled from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';

const tomatoColorMixin = createMixin`
  color: tomato;
`;

const Header = styled.h1`
  color: black;
  font-size: 20px;
`;

const Button = styled.button`
  color: black;
  border: none;
`;

const TomatoHeader = tomatoColorMixin(Header);
const TomatoButton = tomatoColorMixin(Button);

React Native

Use 

import createMixin from 'styled-mixin/native';

if you need react-native mode.

Animations

import styled, { keyframes } from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';

const Header = styled.h1`
  color: black;
`;

const rotate360Keyframes = keyframes`
  from {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  to {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
`;

const rotate = createMixin`
   animation: ${rotate360Keyframes} 2s linear infinite;
`;

const Uiiiii = rotate(Header);

With props


import styled from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';

const blackOrTomatoMixin = createMixin`
  color: ${ props => props.tomato ? 'tomato' : 'black' };
`;

const Button = blackOrTomatoMixin(styled.button`
  border: none;
`);

<Button tomato>Tomato!!!</Button>

It's nestable

import styled from 'styled-component';
import createMixin from 'styled-mixin';

const Header = styled.h1`
  color: black;
`;

const tomatoColorMixin = createMixin`
  color: tomato;
`;

const fontSizeMixin = createMixin`
  font-size: 20px;
`;

const TomatoHeader = tomatoColorMixin(fontSizeMixin(Header));

Author

Dmitry Pavlovsky

