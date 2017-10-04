just read new styled-components docs now ;)

Super simple wrapper for creating styled-components mixins. Perhaps more human-readable syntax for overwrite rules

Install

npm i --save styled-mixin

Usage

Basic

import styled from 'styled-component' ; import createMixin from 'styled-mixin' ; const tomatoColorMixin = createMixin ` color: tomato; ` ; const Header = styled.h1 ` color: black; font-size: 20px; ` ; const Button = styled.button ` color: black; border: none; ` ; const TomatoHeader = tomatoColorMixin(Header); const TomatoButton = tomatoColorMixin(Button);

React Native

Use

import createMixin from 'styled-mixin/native' ;

if you need react-native mode.

Animations

import styled, { keyframes } from 'styled-component' ; import createMixin from 'styled-mixin' ; const Header = styled.h1 ` color: black; ` ; const rotate360Keyframes = keyframes ` from { transform: rotate(0deg); } to { transform: rotate(360deg); } ` ; const rotate = createMixin ` animation: ${rotate360Keyframes} 2s linear infinite; ` ; const Uiiiii = rotate(Header);

With props

import styled from 'styled-component' ; import createMixin from 'styled-mixin' ; const blackOrTomatoMixin = createMixin ` color: ${ props => props.tomato ? 'tomato' : 'black' } ; ` ; const Button = blackOrTomatoMixin(styled.button ` border: none; ` );

< Button tomato > Tomato!!! </ Button >

It's nestable

import styled from 'styled-component' ; import createMixin from 'styled-mixin' ; const Header = styled.h1 ` color: black; ` ; const tomatoColorMixin = createMixin ` color: tomato; ` ; const fontSizeMixin = createMixin ` font-size: 20px; ` ; const TomatoHeader = tomatoColorMixin(fontSizeMixin(Header));

Author

Dmitry Pavlovsky