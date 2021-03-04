Beautiful media queries better than CSS @media for styled-components with ability to specify custom breakpoints.
Note: This documentation is for the latest version (v2). We still support v1 syntax but it'll be removed in v3.
Features:
px to
rem or
em
You can install it like every other library with awesome yarn:
yarn add styled-media-query
or with npm
npm install styled-media-query
Note: If you didn't install
styled-components yet, install it as well
yarn add styled-components
If you use UglifyJS and it fails or you need compiled module, update to latest version please!
First let me mention how our default breakpoint look like:
{
huge: '1440px',
large: '1170px',
medium: '768px',
small: '450px',
}
The
media has 3 main methods to generate media queries:
lessThan(breakpoint | size)
greaterThan(breakpoint | size)
between(firstBreakpoint | firstSize, lastBreakpoint | lastSize)
Probably this example will explain most of this library. You can use one of these methods to write different kinds of media queries like this:
import styled from "styled-components"; // You need this as well
import media from "styled-media-query";
const Box = styled.div`
background: black;
${media.lessThan("medium")`
/* screen width is less than 768px (medium) */
background: red;
`}
${media.between("medium", "large")`
/* screen width is between 768px (medium) and 1170px (large) */
background: green;
`}
${media.greaterThan("large")`
/* screen width is greater than 1170px (large) */
background: blue;
`}
`;
The code above is the same as below in pure CSS:
/* ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ */
div {
background: black;
@media (max-width: 768px) {
/* screen width is less than 768px (medium) */
background: red;
}
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1170px) {
/* screen width is between 768px (medium) and 1170px (large) */
background: green;
}
@media (min-width: 1170px) {
/* screen width is greater than 1170px (large) */
background: blue;
}
}
Note: You can use custom size instead of breakpoint names, too.
lessThan
You can use this type of media query to add styles for screen sizes less than given breakpoint or size.
Example with breakpoint:
media.lessThan('medium')`
/* styles ... */
`
Example with custom size:
media.lessThan('768px')`
/* styles ... */
`
Note: You can use
rem and
em too. (Even you can convert breakpoints to use
em or
rem with
pxToRem and
pxToEm functions)
greaterThan
You can use it to add styles for screen sizes greater than given breakpoint or size.
Example with breakpoint:
media.greaterThan('small')`
/* styles ... */
`
Example with custom size:
media.greaterThan('450px')`
/* styles ... */
`
between
We use
between to add styles for screen sizes between the two given breakpoints or sizes.
Example with breakpoints:
media.between('small', 'medium')`
/* styles ... */
`
Example with custom sizes:
media.between('450px', '768px')`
/* styles ... */
`
Our breakpoints may not fit your app, so we export another function called
generateMedia to generate a
media object with your own custom breakpoints:
import styled from "styled-components"; // You need this as well
import { generateMedia } from "styled-media-query";
const customMedia = generateMedia({
desktop: "78em",
tablet: "60em",
mobile: "46em"
});
// for example call it `Box`
const Box = styled.div`
font-size: 20px;
${customMedia.lessThan("tablet")`
/* for screen sizes less than 60em */
font-size: 15px;
`};
`;
In the case you needed the default breakpoints object, you can import it as follow:
import { defaultBreakpoints } from "styled-media-query";
There's a little to learn before you can read the API section.
It's an object containing each break point name as keys and the screen width as values.
styled-media-query exports the
defaultBreakpoints object.
A
media generator object is what is returned from
generateMedia function or the default exported object from
styled-media-query. Read API section for each method.
We have a very minimal API, probably you are familiar with 90% of it so far.
media
A
media generator object with default
breakpoints object:
Example:
import media from "styled-media-query";
generateMedia
Generates custom
media generator object with custom breakpoints:
generateMedia([breakpoints]);
Object default:
defaultBreakpoints - a
breakpoints object
Example:
import { generateMedia } from "styled-media-query";
const media = generateMedia({
xs: "250px",
sm: "450px",
md: "768px",
lg: "1200px"
});
pxToRem
Converts
breakpoints object's units from
px to
rem based on the
ratio of
px to
1rem.
parameters:
Object - a
breakpoints object
number default:
16 - how many
px is equal to
1rem? (It's your root
font-size)
Example:
import { pxToRem } from "styled-media-query";
const breakpointsInRem = pxToRem(
{
small: "250px",
medium: "768px",
large: "1200px"
},
10
);
/* ↓↓ returns ↓↓
{
small: '25rem',
medium: '76.8rem',
large: '120rem',
}
*/
pxToEm
Similar to
pxToRem. Converts
breakpoints object's units from
px to
em based on the
ratio of
px to
1em.
parameters:
Object - a
breakpoints object
number default:
16 - how many
px is equal to
1em? (Probably it's your root
font-size)
Example:
Similar to
pxToRem.
If you use UglifyJS and it fails or you need compiled module you need to update your module to v2 right now to fix the issue:
npm install styled-media-query@latest
I'd love to contribute in open source projects, and love to see people contribute. So any kind of contributions (bug reports, suggestions, PRs, issues, etc) are super welcome.
em and
rem to
px and vice-versa.
between() method
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017 Mohammad Rajabifard.
See LICENSE for more information.