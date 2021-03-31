This module makes easy to write media queries using styled-components.

Inspired by Bootstrap media-breakpoint-... mixins.

Installation

npm install styled-media-helper

Usage

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import mediaHelper from 'styled-media-helper' ; const media = mediaHelper({ sm : 320 , md : 768 , lg : 1240 }); export default styled.div ` width: 100px; height: 100px; background-color: blue; ${media.up( 'lg' )} { width: 150px; } // Output: // @media (min-width: 1240px) { // width: 150px; // } ${media.down( 'sm' )} { background-color: black; } // Output: // @media (max-width: 767.98px) { // background-color: black; // } ${media.between( 'sm' , 'lg' )} { width: 200px; } // Output: // @media (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 1239.98px) { // width: 200px; // } ${media.only( 'md' )} { background-color: green; } // Output: // @media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1239.98px) { // background-color: green; // } ${media.only( 'sm' )} { background-color: green; } // Output: // @media (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 767.98px) { // background-color: green; // } ${media.only( 'lg' )} { border-radius: 15px; } // Output: // @media (min-width: 1240px) { // border-radius: 15px; // } ` ;

License

The MIT License (MIT)