This module makes easy to write media queries using styled-components.
Inspired by Bootstrap
media-breakpoint-... mixins.
$ npm install styled-media-helper
import styled from 'styled-components';
import mediaHelper from 'styled-media-helper';
const media = mediaHelper({
sm: 320,
md: 768,
lg: 1240
});
export default styled.div`
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background-color: blue;
${media.up('lg')} {
width: 150px;
}
// Output:
// @media (min-width: 1240px) {
// width: 150px;
// }
${media.down('sm')} {
background-color: black;
}
// Output:
// @media (max-width: 767.98px) {
// background-color: black;
// }
${media.between('sm', 'lg')} {
width: 200px;
}
// Output:
// @media (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 1239.98px) {
// width: 200px;
// }
${media.only('md')} {
background-color: green;
}
// Output:
// @media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1239.98px) {
// background-color: green;
// }
${media.only('sm')} {
background-color: green;
}
// Output:
// @media (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 767.98px) {
// background-color: green;
// }
${media.only('lg')} {
border-radius: 15px;
}
// Output:
// @media (min-width: 1240px) {
// border-radius: 15px;
// }
`;