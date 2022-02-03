⚠️ As off 2022, I don't recomend using this as part of the foundation for a styling system for anything but small projects.
While this package is simple and lightweight and solves a common problem in a familiar way, I suggest you try styled-system or Shopify's Restyle (especially if you're using React Native) instead — or a component library inspired by (or built with) those tools.
There's a little more work upfront but it makes building performant UIs with React a lot faster and more consistent.
No more work will go into this package as of Febuary 2022. If you'd like an active fork to be linked here please contact me.
yarn add styled-map
or
npm install styled-map --save
Styled Map simplifies your components' CSS, making your code cleaner and clearer wherever you use props to alter styles.
With Styled Components alone, you'll often do something like this:
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${props => props.primary ? '#0c0' : '#ccc'};
`;
but this quickly turns messy:
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${props =>
props.primary && '#0c0' ||
props.warning && '#c00' ||
props.info && '#0cc' ||
'#ccc'
};
border: 2px solid ${props =>
props.primary && '#0c0' ||
props.warning && '#c00' ||
props.info && '#0cc' ||
'#ccc'
};
font-size: ${props =>
props.small && '8px' ||
props.medium && '18px' ||
props.large && '32px' ||
'16px'
};
`;
<Button primary large>Submit</Button>
Here's the same component using
styled-map:
import styledMap from 'styled-map';
const buttonColor = styledMap`
primary: #0c0;
warning: #c00;
info: #0cc;
default: #ccc;
`;
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${buttonColor};
border: 2px solid ${buttonColor};
font-size: ${styledMap`
large: 32px;
small: 8px;
medium: 18px;
default: 16px;
`};
`;
<Button primary large>Submit</Button>
Much better!
Note: If there are no matching props, styled-map will look for a "default" item in your map. If it doesn't find one it will use the last item by default.
Styled Map makes mapping to themes incredibly easy with the
mapToTheme function.
Simply set up your themes like this:
const myTheme = {
buttonColor: {
primary: 'orange',
warning: 'red',
info: 'blue',
default: 'white',
},
...
};
and now you can do this:
import styledMap, { mapToTheme as theme } from 'styled-map';
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${theme('buttonColor')};
border: 2px solid ${theme('buttonColor')};
`;
Note: importing
as themeis optional, but it reads a lot better!
Nested objects can be refered to with dots, so you can write
theme('colors.button') if your theme looks like this:
const theme = {
colors: {
button: {
primary: '#b00',
info: '#0b0',
etc: '#00f',
}
}
}
Sometimes you'll want to map styles to the value of a prop instead of using prop keys. This is especially useful if you have something like a
type variable to pass to your component and you don't want to do something like
<Button {...{[type]:true}} />.
You can use
styled-map in these situations by simply passing a prop name as the first argument.
const Button = styled.button`
background: ${styledMap('type', {
primary: '#c00',
default: '#ddd',
})};
`;
styled-map will then look at the Button's
type prop for a matching value.
This also works in
mapToTheme:
import styledMap, { mapToTheme as theme } from 'styled-map';
const myTheme = {
buttonColor: {
primary: 'orange',
warning: 'red',
info: 'blue',
default: 'white',
},
...
};
const Button = styled.button`
color: ${theme('buttonColor', 'kind')};
`;
<Button kind='warning'>Click</Button> // will be red
Note: This currently doesn't work with the pseudo-CSS syntax (new in v3.0). This functionality should arrive by v4.0. PRs welcome!:
StyledMap has TypeScript typings since version
3.2.0.
