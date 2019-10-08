openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sjp

styled-jsx-postcss

by Giuseppe
0.2.0 (see all)

Use PostCSS with styled-jsx 💥

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

styled-jsx-postcss

Build Status npm

Use PostCSS with styled-jsx 💥

🎉 styled-jsx now supports plugins 🎉

If you are using styled-jsx 2+, please direct your attention to https://github.com/giuseppeg/styled-jsx-plugin-postcss

⚠️ Development is frozen ⚠️

Due to the lack of time I am not able to maintain this project anymore therefore this project would likely lock you to styled-jsx ^0.5.7. As always contributions are more than welcome and I can provide support! FWIW I submitted a proposal to make styled-jsx itself pluggable see zeit/styled-jsx/pull/190 https://github.com/zeit/styled-jsx/pull/291

Usage

Install the package first.

npm install --save styled-jsx-postcss

Next, add styled-jsx-postcss/babel to plugins in your babel configuration:

{
  "plugins": [
    "styled-jsx-postcss/babel"
  ]
}

Notes

styled-jsx-postcss extends styled-jsx therefore you don't need to include both – just add styled-jsx-postcss and you're ready to rock!

Also keep in mind that the PostCSS transformations run on styled-jsx transformed code.

If you're already using styled-jsx and don't want to rename all the import and/or require you can define an alias with webpack (and other module bundlers I believe) like so:

module.exports = {
  resolve: {
    alias: {
      'styled-jsx': 'styled-jsx-postcss'
    }
  },
  // ...
}

Plugins

styled-jsx-postcss uses postcss-load-plugins therefore you may want to refer to their docs to learn more about adding plugins

styled-jsx api

styled-jsx-postcss exports all of the modules from styled-jsx.

This mean that you can include styled-jsx-postcss/server or styled-jsx-postcss/style like you would do with Zeit's styled-jsx!

Read the styled-jsx docs.

Credits

<3 goes to

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial