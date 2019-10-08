Use PostCSS with styled-jsx 💥
If you are using styled-jsx 2+, please direct your attention to https://github.com/giuseppeg/styled-jsx-plugin-postcss
Due to the lack of time I am not able to maintain this project anymore therefore this project would likely lock you to
styled-jsx ^0.5.7. As always contributions are more than welcome and I can provide support! FWIW I submitted a proposal to make styled-jsx itself pluggable see
zeit/styled-jsx/pull/190 https://github.com/zeit/styled-jsx/pull/291
Install the package first.
npm install --save styled-jsx-postcss
Next, add
styled-jsx-postcss/babel to
plugins in your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
"styled-jsx-postcss/babel"
]
}
styled-jsx-postcss extends
styled-jsx therefore you don't need to include both – just add
styled-jsx-postcss and you're ready to rock!
Also keep in mind that the PostCSS transformations run on
styled-jsx transformed code.
If you're already using
styled-jsx and don't want to rename all the
import and/or
require you can define an alias with webpack (and other module bundlers I believe) like so:
module.exports = {
resolve: {
alias: {
'styled-jsx': 'styled-jsx-postcss'
}
},
// ...
}
styled-jsx-postcss uses
postcss-load-plugins therefore you may want to refer to their docs to learn more about adding plugins
styled-jsx-postcss exports all of the modules from
styled-jsx.
This mean that you can include
styled-jsx-postcss/server or
styled-jsx-postcss/style like you would do with Zeit's
styled-jsx!
Read the styled-jsx docs.
<3 goes to
styled-jsx.