Use PostCSS with styled-jsx 💥

🎉 styled-jsx now supports plugins 🎉

If you are using styled-jsx 2+, please direct your attention to https://github.com/giuseppeg/styled-jsx-plugin-postcss

⚠️ Development is frozen ⚠️

Due to the lack of time I am not able to maintain this project anymore therefore this project would likely lock you to styled-jsx ^0.5.7 . As always contributions are more than welcome and I can provide support! FWIW I submitted a proposal to make styled-jsx itself pluggable see zeit/styled-jsx/pull/190 https://github.com/zeit/styled-jsx/pull/291

Usage

Install the package first.

npm install --save styled-jsx-postcss

Next, add styled-jsx-postcss/babel to plugins in your babel configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ "styled-jsx-postcss/babel" ] }

Notes

styled-jsx-postcss extends styled-jsx therefore you don't need to include both – just add styled-jsx-postcss and you're ready to rock!

Also keep in mind that the PostCSS transformations run on styled-jsx transformed code.

If you're already using styled-jsx and don't want to rename all the import and/or require you can define an alias with webpack (and other module bundlers I believe) like so:

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'styled-jsx' : 'styled-jsx-postcss' } }, }

Plugins

styled-jsx-postcss uses postcss-load-plugins therefore you may want to refer to their docs to learn more about adding plugins

styled-jsx api

styled-jsx-postcss exports all of the modules from styled-jsx .

This mean that you can include styled-jsx-postcss/server or styled-jsx-postcss/style like you would do with Zeit's styled-jsx !

Read the styled-jsx docs.

Credits

