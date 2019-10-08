Use stylelint with styled-jsx 💥
Install the package first.
npm install --save styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint
Next, add
styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint to the
styled-jsx's
plugins in your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{ "plugins": ["styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint"] }
]
]
}
styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint uses
styled-jsx's plugin system which is supported from version 2.
Read more on their repository for further info.
This is a Proof of Concept plugin, in case you or your team needs such a plugin please consider contributing.
MIT