Use stylelint with styled-jsx 💥

Usage

Install the package first.

npm install --save styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint

Next, add styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint to the styled-jsx 's plugins in your babel configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "styled-jsx/babel" , { "plugins" : [ "styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint" ] } ] ] }

Notes

styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint uses styled-jsx 's plugin system which is supported from version 2. Read more on their repository for further info.

This is a Proof of Concept plugin, in case you or your team needs such a plugin please consider contributing.

License

MIT