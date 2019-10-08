openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sjp

styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint

by Giuseppe
0.1.0 (see all)

Plugin to use stylelint with styled-jsx. Warning this is a Proof Of Concept plugin.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

438

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint

Build Status npm

Use stylelint with styled-jsx 💥

Usage

Install the package first.

npm install --save styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint

Next, add styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint to the styled-jsx's plugins in your babel configuration:

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "styled-jsx/babel",
      { "plugins": ["styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint"] }
    ]
  ]
}

Notes

styled-jsx-plugin-stylelint uses styled-jsx's plugin system which is supported from version 2. Read more on their repository for further info.

This is a Proof of Concept plugin, in case you or your team needs such a plugin please consider contributing.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial