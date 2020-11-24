Use Sass with styled-jsx 💥

⚠️ This plugin is not actively being maintained. If you want me to work on it please consider donating.

Usage

Install the package first.

npm install --save-dev styled-jsx-plugin-sass

Install the node-sass version you need (it is a peer dependency).

npm install --save-dev node-sass

Next, add styled-jsx-plugin-sass to the styled-jsx 's plugins in your babel configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "styled-jsx/babel" , { "plugins" : [ "styled-jsx-plugin-sass" ] } ] ] }

Node-sass options

Node-sass can be configured using sassOptions . This is useful for setting options such as includePaths or precision .

{ "plugins" : [ [ "styled-jsx/babel" , { "plugins" : [ [ "styled-jsx-plugin-sass" , { "sassOptions" : { "includePaths" : [ "./styles" ], "precision" : 2 } } ] ] } ] ] }

Notes

styled-jsx-plugin-sass uses styled-jsx 's plugin system which is supported from version 2.

Read more on their repository for further info.

License

MIT