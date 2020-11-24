Use Sass with styled-jsx 💥
⚠️ This plugin is not actively being maintained. If you want me to work on it please consider donating.
Install the package first.
npm install --save-dev styled-jsx-plugin-sass
Install the
node-sass version you need (it is a peer dependency).
npm install --save-dev node-sass
Next, add
styled-jsx-plugin-sass to the
styled-jsx's
plugins in your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{ "plugins": ["styled-jsx-plugin-sass"] }
]
]
}
Node-sass can be configured using
sassOptions. This is useful for setting options such as
includePaths or
precision.
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{
"plugins": [
["styled-jsx-plugin-sass", {
"sassOptions": {
"includePaths": ["./styles"],
"precision": 2
}
}
]
]
}
]
]
}
styled-jsx-plugin-sass uses
styled-jsx's plugin system which is supported from version 2.
Read more on their repository for further info.
MIT