openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sjp

styled-jsx-plugin-sass

by Giuseppe
1.0.0 (see all)

Plugin to add Sass support to styled-jsx. Warning this is a Proof Of Concept plugin.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.5K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

styled-jsx-plugin-sass

Build Status npm

Use Sass with styled-jsx 💥

⚠️ This plugin is not actively being maintained. If you want me to work on it please consider donating.

Usage

Install the package first.

npm install --save-dev styled-jsx-plugin-sass

Install the node-sass version you need (it is a peer dependency).

npm install --save-dev node-sass

Next, add styled-jsx-plugin-sass to the styled-jsx's plugins in your babel configuration:

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "styled-jsx/babel",
      { "plugins": ["styled-jsx-plugin-sass"] }
    ]
  ]
}

Node-sass options

Node-sass can be configured using sassOptions. This is useful for setting options such as includePaths or precision.

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "styled-jsx/babel",
      {
        "plugins": [
          ["styled-jsx-plugin-sass", {
              "sassOptions": {
                "includePaths": ["./styles"],
                "precision": 2
              }
            }
          ]
        ]
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Notes

styled-jsx-plugin-sass uses styled-jsx's plugin system which is supported from version 2.

Read more on their repository for further info.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial