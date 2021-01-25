Use PostCSS with styled-jsx 💥
⚠️ This plugin is not actively being maintained. If you want me to work on it please consider donating.
Install this package first.
npm install --save styled-jsx-plugin-postcss
Next, add
styled-jsx-plugin-postcss to the
styled-jsx's
plugins in your
babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
["styled-jsx/babel", { "plugins": ["styled-jsx-plugin-postcss"] }]
]
}
With config:
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx-plugin-postcss",
{
"path": "[PATH_PREFIX]/postcss.config.js",
"compileEnv": "worker"
}
]
]
}
]
]
}
When using Node.js v12.3.0 and above the plugin defaults to compiling using a worker thread instead of a child process. This results in faster builds.
If for any reason you want to force compiling using a child process (slower) you can register the plugin with the config option
compileEnv set to
process.
Usage with Create React App requires you to either eject or use react-app-rewired.
Here is an example using
react-app-rewired:
// config-overrides.js
// this file overrides the CRA webpack.config
const { getBabelLoader } = require("react-app-rewired");
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
const loader = getBabelLoader(config.module.rules);
// Older versions of webpack have `plugins` on `loader.query` instead of `loader.options`.
const options = loader.options || loader.query;
options.plugins = [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{
plugins: ["styled-jsx-plugin-postcss"],
},
],
].concat(options.plugins || []);
return config;
};
Note: Please follow their instructions on how to set up build & test scripts, and make sure you have a correctly formatted
postcss.config.js as well.
styled-jsx-plugin-postcss uses
styled-jsx's plugin system which is supported
from version 2. Read more on their repository for further info.
styled-jsx-plugin-postcss uses
postcss-load-config
therefore you may want to refer to their docs to learn more about
adding plugins.
MIT