A much better alternative to CSSModules that doesn't sacrifice readability, allows you to utilize scoped CSS class names without having to refer to a `styles` object and you don't need to change your CSS naming scheme from kebab-case to camelCase!

Deven Rathod ● India ● 37 Rating s ● 71 Review s ● Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter

1 year ago

Great Documentation Easy to Use Slow Highly Customizable

this tool help you to develop component-friendly css for react app or .jsx on server or client side rendering this help you render our web app ui faster and more smoother must try once this tool is really help full and i still use this tool for my react components