styled-jsx

by vercel
4.0.1 (see all)

Full CSS support for JSX without compromises

2.4M

GitHub Stars

6.9K

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

69

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript CSS-in-JS

Average Rating

4.8/5
Emad-salah
DevenRathod2

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Slow

Emad Kheir
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

A much better alternative to CSSModules that doesn't sacrifice readability, allows you to utilize scoped CSS class names without having to refer to a `styles` object and you don't need to change your CSS naming scheme from kebab-case to camelCase!

Deven Rathod
Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Highly Customizable

this tool help you to develop component-friendly css for react app or .jsx on server or client side rendering this help you render our web app ui faster and more smoother must try once this tool is really help full and i still use this tool for my react components

Sumin Son
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Takuya Iwashiro
Frontend Dev.
2 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' Hawkins
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

postcssTransforming styles with JS plugins
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
66M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
122
17Highly Customizable
16Great Documentation
14Performant
stylelintA mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
3Performant
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
663K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
