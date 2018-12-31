Styled Components on top of JSS

Styled-JSS implements a styled-primitives interface on top of JSS. Its API is similar to styled-components but thanks to the JSS core, it supports all features and plugins JSS does. For e.g. you can use full JSON Syntax inside.

Try it out on playground.

Default styled function

import styled from 'styled-jss' const Button = styled( 'button' )({ fontSize : 12 , color : ( props ) => props.theme.textColor }) const div = styled( 'div' ) const Container = div({ padding : 20 }) const PrimaryButton = styled(Button)({ color : 'red' }) const Button = styled(UnstyledButton)({ color : 'blue' }) const ButtonContainer = styled(Container)({ [ `& ${PrimaryButton} ` ]: { color : 'green' } })

Theming

styled-jss has out of the box support for theme customization with the unified theming package.

import styled, {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-jss' const Button = styled( 'button' )( ( {margin, theme} ) => ({ margin, color : theme.color, backgroundColor : theme.backgroundColor, })) const themes = { light : { color : 'black' , backgroundColor : 'yellow' , }, } const App = () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {themes.light} > < Button margin = {20} > This is themed Button </ Button > </ ThemeProvider > ) export default App

Composable styles

Example on the CodeSandbox

You can compose your style-objects and style-functions.

Let's say this is our mods.js:

export const theme = ( { theme } ) => ({ color : theme.colors.primary, backgroundColor : theme.colors.secondary, }) export const font = ( { bold } ) => ({ font : { weight : bold ? 'bold' : 'normal' , family : 'Arial' , }, }) export const size = ( { size = 'm' } ) => ({ s : { fontSize : 12 , lineHeight : 1.2 , }, m : { fontSize : 16 , lineHeight : 1.5 } })[size] export const rounded = ( { rounded } ) => rounded && { borderRadius : 5 }

Now we can mix them to our Button Component:

import styled from 'styled-jss' import {theme, font, size, rounded} from 'mods' const Button = styled( 'button' )( { border : 0 , padding : [ 5 , 10 ], display : 'inline-block' , }, theme, font, size, rounded, ) export default Button

And Usage:

import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-jss' import Button from './components/Button' const theme = { dark : { colors : { primary : 'white' , secondary : 'purple' } } } export default () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme.dark} > < Button > normal button </ Button > < Button bold > bold button </ Button > < Button size = "s" > small button </ Button > < Button rounded > rounded button </ Button > </ ThemeProvider > )

Base Style Sheet

Using base Style Sheet we can reuse classes in the render function and inside of a styled component.

import { Styled, injectStyled } from 'styled-jss' const styled = Styled({ root : { margin : 10 , '& $baseButton' : { fontSize : 16 } }, baseButton : { padding : 10 , '& + &' : { marginLeft : 10 } } }) const NormalButton = styled( 'button' )({ composes : '$baseButton' , border : [ 1 , 'solid' , 'grey' ], color : 'black' }) const PrimaryButton = styled(NormalButton)({ color : 'red' }) const MyComponent = ( {classes} ) => ( < div className = {classes.root} > < NormalButton > normal button </ NormalButton > < PrimaryButton > primary button </ PrimaryButton > </ div > ) const MyStyledComponent = injectStyled(styled)(MyComponent)

Custom JSS setup

Styled-JSS uses jss-preset-default by default. You can require createStyled function and provide your custom JSS instance.

import { create as createJss } from 'jss' import vendorPrefixer from 'jss-vendor-prefixer' import createStyled from 'styled-jss/createStyled' const jss = createJss() jss.use(vendorPrefixer()) export const Styled = createStyled(jss) const styled = Styled() export default styled

Install

npm install --save styled-jss

Install peer dependencies react and react-dom in your project.

License

MIT