Flag utility for styled-components .

Table of Contents

Install

yarn add styled- is

Usage

is, isNot, isOr, isSomeNot are used for boolean props and can check one or more props at a time is(prop1, prop2, ...) .

match is used to check the value of a prop match(prop, value) .

Functions can also be passed to all of the above to allow for more complex prop-checking. Any functions passed in will automatically be called with the component's props. For example if you wanted to handle a button with only an icon differently for different sizes:

${match( "size" , "large" ) ` font-size: 12px; ${props => props.icon && !props.content ? `width: 3rem;` : `min-width: 6rem;` } ` }; ${match( "size" , "small" ) ` font-size: 9px; ${props => props.icon && !props.content ? `width: 1.5rem;` : `min-width: 3rem;` } ` };

Examples

import is, { isNot, isOr, isSomeNot, match } from 'styled-is' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const Div = styled.div ` display: block; opacity: 0; ${is( 'red' ) ` background-color: red; ` } ; ${is( 'blue' ) ` background-color: blue; ` } ; ${is( 'red' , 'blue' ) ` opacity: 1; ` } ; ${is( 'left' ) ` float: left; ` } ; ${is( 'right' ) ` float: right; ` } ; ${isNot( 'left' , 'right' ) ` float: center; ` } ; ${isOr( 'left' , 'right' ) ` position: relative; ` } ; ${isSomeNot( 'red' , 'left' ) ` wat: 1; ` } ; ${match( 'size' , 'large' ) ` height: 64px; ` } ; ${is( 'green' ) ` background-color: green; ${props => (props.size === 'small' ? `width: 3rem;` : `width: 6rem;` )} ` } ; ` ;

<Div> <Div red> // display: block; // opacity: 0; // background-color: red; // opacity: 1; // float: left; // position: relative; <Div red left> // display: block; // opacity: 0; // background-color: red; // opacity: 1; // float: left; // position: relative; // height: 64px; <Div red left size='large'> // display: block; // opacity: 0; // float: center; // wat: 1; // background-color: green; // width: 6rem; <Div green> // display: block; // opacity: 0; // float: center; // wat: 1; // background-color: green; // width: 3rem; <Div green size='small'>

License

MPL-2.0