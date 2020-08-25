Flag utility for
styled-components.
yarn add styled-is
is, isNot, isOr, isSomeNot are used for boolean props and can check one or more props at a time
is(prop1, prop2, ...).
match is used to check the value of a prop
match(prop, value).
Functions can also be passed to all of the above to allow for more complex prop-checking. Any functions passed in will automatically be called with the component's props. For example if you wanted to handle a button with only an icon differently for different sizes:
${match("size", "large")`
font-size: 12px;
${props =>
props.icon && !props.content
? `width: 3rem;`
: `min-width: 6rem;`}
`};
${match("size", "small")`
font-size: 9px;
${props =>
props.icon && !props.content
? `width: 1.5rem;`
: `min-width: 3rem;`}
`};
import is, { isNot, isOr, isSomeNot, match } from 'styled-is';
import styled from 'styled-components';
const Div = styled.div`
display: block;
opacity: 0;
${is('red')`
background-color: red;
`};
${is('blue')`
background-color: blue;
`};
${is('red', 'blue')`
opacity: 1;
`};
${is('left')`
float: left;
`};
${is('right')`
float: right;
`};
${isNot('left', 'right')`
float: center;
`};
${isOr('left', 'right')`
position: relative;
`};
${isSomeNot('red', 'left')`
wat: 1;
`};
${match('size', 'large')`
height: 64px;
`};
${is('green')`
background-color: green;
${props => (props.size === 'small' ? `width: 3rem;` : `width: 6rem;`)}
`};
`;
// display: block;
// opacity: 0;
// float: center;
// wat: 1;
<Div>
// display: block;
// opacity: 0;
// background-color: red;
// opacity: 1;
// float: center;
// wat: 1;
<Div red>
// display: block;
// opacity: 0;
// background-color: red;
// opacity: 1;
// float: left;
// position: relative;
<Div red left>
// display: block;
// opacity: 0;
// background-color: red;
// opacity: 1;
// float: left;
// position: relative;
// height: 64px;
<Div red left size='large'>
// display: block;
// opacity: 0;
// float: center;
// wat: 1;
// background-color: green;
// width: 6rem;
<Div green>
// display: block;
// opacity: 0;
// float: center;
// wat: 1;
// background-color: green;
// width: 3rem;
<Div green size='small'>
MPL-2.0